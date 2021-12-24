ELMWOOD-LIBERTY CENTER BOYS
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood senior Bryce Reynolds scored his 1,000th career point, but the Royals fell to Liberty Center, 50-46, in overtime Thursday.
Reynolds scored 17 points, had seven rebounds and four assists for the Royals, which fell to 3-4. Liberty Center improves to 3-1.
Wyatt Leatherman led LC with 14 points and Kade Lentz had 10 points, five rebounds, three steals, and five assists for the Royals.
In a back-and-forth game, Elmwood took a 13-7 first quarter lead, but LC came back to close the gap to two, 25-23 at halftime and then the Tigers took a commanding 37-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Elmwood outscored LC 13-7 in the fourth to force overtime, but the Tigers held the Royals to two points in the extra period.
For Elmwood, Brady Ziegler scored seven, Kyler Heiserman scored six and Casey Frank and Adam Meyer scored three apiece. Will Sorensen did not score but had six rebounds.
For LC, Riley Chapa and Evan Conrad scored nine apiece, Aiden Hammontree scored six and Isaiah Estelle scored four.
Landen Kruse scored three, Jake Spieth and Zane Zeiter contributed two points each and Colton Kruse added one point for the Tigers.
EASTWOOD-MAUMEE BOYS
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood trailed Maumee 16-15 after one quarter, but the Eagles outscored the Panthers 17-6 in the second quarter and held on for a 66-55 non-league victory Thursday.
Eastwood improves to 6-1 while Maumee falls to 1-4.
Jacob Meyer led Eastwood with 23 points and Case Boos added 15 points, including three three-point goals.
Andrew Arntson scored eight, Gavin DeWese scored seven, Lake Boos scored six, Jake Limes and Tristan Schuerman scored three apiece, and Brady Weaver added one point for the Eagles.
The Panthers were led by Cole Graetz, scored 16, and Caden Brown put up 11 points.
R.J. McCoy scored nine, Kyle Arndt scored eight, Jaden Walker had four points, Aaron Roberts scored three and Reo Clemons and Jayvon Hutchinson added two points each.
PERRYSBURG-CENTRAL CATHOLIC BOYS
TOLEDO — At the Sullivan Center, Toledo Central Catholic nipped Perrysburg, 55-54, in a back-and-forth contest, giving the 7-1 Yellow Jackets their first loss of the season Thursday.
The Irish and Yellow Jackets entered the final quarter tied at 42, but the Irish got crucial baskets from Sam Lee, Michael Greenlee Jr., Micah Thames, Isaiah Brenneman and Chico Johnson in the final stanza to pull out the one-point win.
Johnson led the 6-1 Irish with 13 points and Lee had 11 points.
Senior Joey Bohman led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, junior Matt Watkins scored 16 and senior Kannon Klusmeyer scored 10.
Jack Mitchell and Andrew Hunt scored four apiece and Avery Hunt added two points for the Jackets.
For the Irish, Thames scored nine, Brenneman scored seven, Greenlee and K.J. Johnson scored six apiece and Bucky Bishop added three points.