GENEVA, Ohio — At the OATCCC Division II-III Indoor State Track Meet, the Elmwood girls scored six points and the Eastwood girls scored four points to finish 31st and 48th out of 68 teams scoring.
Held at Spire Institute Saturday, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy won the girls team title with 38 points.
Elmwood’s Anna Barber placed third in the girls weight throw with a toss of 46 feet, 11 inches, trailing state champion Grace Sparks (47-11) from Norwayne and runner-up Kennedy Landrus (47-1) from Geneva.
Columbus Grove Faith Anderson was fourth at 46-9 and Eastwood’s Ava Keifer was fifth with a toss of 43-11. Eastwood’s Olivia Newsome was 12th at 37-11, and Otsego’s Brooke Simon qualified, but faulted out of the competition.
Keifer was 16th in the shot put with a toss of 34-¾ and the Eagles’ Olivia Newsome was 22nd with a toss of 32-6½.
In the 3200-meter run, Eastwood’s Leah Emch placed 18th in 12:16.5.
Eastwood’s 4x200 meter relay team of Avery Bowman, Maisy Stevenson, Emma Downs, and Mikayla Hoelter finished 11th in 1:53.16.
The Eastwood 4x400 relay team of Stevenson, Bowman, Kayden Firsdon and Hoelter also placed 11th in 4:25.88.
The Eagles’ 4x800 relay team of Emch, Bowman, Addie Young, and Z Ramsey placed 17th in 10:54.2.
In the high jump, Stevenson placed 14th with a leap of four feet, one inch. Eastwood’s Julia Sabo was 13th in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet. Downs was 12th in the long jump, leaping 15-5.
In the boys triple jump, Eastwood’s Bryce Koprowski-Kistner placed 10th with a jump of 38-1.
In the boys 4x800 meter relay, the Eastwood team of Hayden Hoelter, Kevin Lewis, Andre Lewis, and Jesse Poiry finished 22nd in 3:46.57.
In the pole vault, Otsego’s Carson Lathrop placed 18th with a jump of 12-6. Otsego’s Elijah Roberts had a toss of 39-1 in the shot put to finish 23rd.
Eastwood’s Nate Heskett qualified in the weight throw but fouled out of competition.