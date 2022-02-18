MILLBURY — Elmwood outscored Lake 33-6 over the two middle quarters in rolling to a 51-26 Northern Buckeye Conference victory Friday.
Kade Lentz led Elmwood with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals and Bryce Reynolds had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Elmwood finishes the regular season 14-8 overall and 10-4 in the NBC, while Lake concludes its season 7-15 and 5-9.
For Lake, Cam Hoffman scored 10, Dylan Wiley scored six, Caleb Tobias and Myles Lowe scored three apiece, and Brandon Darr and Matt Perry contributed two points apiece.
For the Royals, Hayden Wickard had six points and five rebounds, Kyler Heiserman and Allen Sterling scored four apiece, and Casey Frank and Zach May added two points each.