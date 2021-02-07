JERRY CITY - Elmwood boys basketball controlled the pace against Otsego Saturday night and defeated the Knights 57-25 at home.
The win moves the Royals to 7-9 overall and 2-7 in the NBC. Otsego falls to 6-9 overall and 5-5 in conference.
The game started off slow as both teams would score just two field goals in the first four minutes of the game. Both would be from Elmwood as Kade Lentz drilled a three and Bryce Reynolds put one back after an offensive rebound.
Reyonolds then went on his own 6-0 run, capped off by a nice coast-to-coast euro layup to stretch the lead to 9-0.
The lead got to 13-0 before the end of the quarter as Otsego would fail to record a field goal in the first quarter. This in part to limited possessions as Otsego tried to slow the game down, holding the ball for long stretches but failing to find the bottom of the net.
“They came out obviously trying to slow the pace down on us. I think we were able to break their 2-2-1 pressure and got some good looks in transition. I just thought defensively we did an outstanding job in the first quarter and really all game long,” Elmwood head coach Ty Traxler said.
Things started better for the Knights at the start of the second quarter as they would go on a 7-4 run all courtesy of Ryan Dennis.
Otsego’s success was short lived however, as the Royals would hunker down on defense and at one point force Otsego to waste just under two minutes of clock on one possession.
The Knights didn’t score again and the halftime score read like a football score, 21-7 in favor of Elmwood.
Reynolds led all scorers in the first half with nine points, he also added 10 rebounds. Dennis led the Knights with all seven of their points.
The Knights came out of the locker room on a 4-2 run, but Elmwood once again responded with a 7-0 run of their own. All seven points came from Hayden Wickard.
“The thing that really got us going in the third quarter was they came out of halftime in a triangle and two on Bryce and Kade trying to make somebody else make a play,” Traxler said. “We knew that triangle and two was an option and we looked ready. We looked prepared for it. Hayden buried that three in the quarter and got another couple of baskets that separated us.”
After that however, things got out of hand as the Royals went on a 19-3 run to end the quarter up 43-14.
The fourth quarter saw the benches for both teams empty as the game was fully out of reach at this point for the Knights.
“I thought we missed some shots that we would normally make and that probably got in our kids heads a little bit. We started forcing some things that weren’t there. Defensively we did not perform like we wanted to, we were not making our rotations like we wanted to and Elmwood has some players that can score. They kicked our butt tonight,” Otsego head coach Jim Bostdorff said.
Reynolds finished as the leader in the game in both points and rebounds going for a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. He also finished with four assists and three blocks on the night as well. Lentz also had a nice night for the Royals, finishing with 10 points and four assists.
Dennis led the Knights with nine points and four rebounds. Joseph Dzierwa added four points and three rebounds.
Both teams will be in action again on Tuesday night as Elmwood travels to McComb to take on the Panther and Otsego will have a home matchup with Delta.
OTSEGO 0 7 14 25
ELMWOOD 13 21 43 57
OTSEGO
Dennis, 3-1-0—9; J. Dzierwa, 1-0-2—4; Kosinski, 0-1-0—3; Canterbury, 1-0-0—2; O. Weaver, 0-0-2—2; Helberg, 1-0-0—2, Nate Corpus, 0-0-1—1; Hennan, 0-0-1—1, Budge, 0-0-1—1, L. Weaver, 0-0—0; N. Dzierwa, 0-0—0; Gray, 0-0—0; Snyder, 0-0—0; TOTALS: 6-2-7—25.
ELMWOOD
Reynolds, 7-2-0—20; Lentz, 2-2-0—10; Wickard, 2-1-0—7; Mossbarger, 0-2-0—6; D. May; 1-0-1—3; Harrison, 0-1-0—3; Amicable, 1-0-0—2; Heiserman, 1-0-0—2; Ziegler, 1-0-0—2; Childress, 1-0-0—2; Meyer, 0-0—0; Barringer, 0-0—0; Z. May, 0-0—0; Sorenson, 0-0—0; Sterling, 0-0—0; TOTAL: 16-8-1—57.