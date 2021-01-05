The Elmwood girls basketball team received points in the Associated Press Division III poll that was released Tuesday.
Elmwood received 23 points.
The Division III top 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
1, Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 10-0 103
2, Cardington-Lincoln 9-0 61
3, Berlin Hiland (5) 11-0 58
4, Cols. Africentric (2) 0-0 57
(tie) Albany Alexander 7-0 57
6, Findlay Liberty-Benton 8-1 55
7, Worthington Christian 7-1 53
8, W. Liberty-Salem (2) 10-0 50
9, Sardinia Eastern 8-0 40
10, Willard 8-0 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 37. Beverly Ft. Frye (1) 33. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 29. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 29. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22. Wheelersburg 16. Sherwood Fairview 16.
Other area teams in the AP polls were Napoleon No. 1 in Division II, Toledo Notre Dame No. 3 in Division I and Sylvania Northview No. 9 in Division I.