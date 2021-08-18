In last year’s coronavirus-shortened season, Elmwood went 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Northern Buckeye Conference.
The season included a 53-21 Division V playoff victory over Lakota, and league wins over Rossford (26-17), Fostoria (41-12) and Woodmore (48-7).
It was the first time since the formation of the NBC that the Royals have won more than two league games, and fifth-year coach Greg Bishop (11-27) wants his team to do even better for an encore.
The opportunity is there as Elmwood returns 20 lettermen.
“We feel we will finish as a top team. We have a lot of depth returning and have taken steps forward every year as a program. 2021 is the year we take the next step forward,” Bishop said.
“We have a lot of returners with great experience, and we are continuing to build depth. We are continuing to build depth behind our returners,” Bishop continued.
“The NBC is always a tough league. There are no off weeks in the NBC. Every team is well-coached. As a team we have to be prepared for every game.”
Returning is first team All-NBC and second team all-district junior running back Mason Oliver, who was a second team all-league safety on the defensive side of the ball.
Last year Oliver ran for 1,109 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he also had 372 yards and four TDs receiving.
Joining Oliver is second team All-NBC and honorable mention all-district junior receiver Mason Mossbarger, second team All-NBC and HM all-district senior linebacker Gunner Endicott, and HM All-NBC senior outside linebacker Will Keiffer.
Junior Hayden Wickard returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,207 yards and 13 TDs in just five and a half games last year. Mossbarger was his favorite target with 612 receiving yards and eight TDs.
Senior Colton Ickes will be starting on the offensive line for his third season and senior Logan Bomer heads up the defensive line.
“Colton enters the season with a lot of experience on the offensive line. Logan has great technique and will be starting at the defensive line for his second year. Logan is explosive on the defensive line,” Bishop said.
Endicott will be starting at outside linebacker for his fourth year.
“Gunner is a disciplined defensive player who is a sure tackler and led our team in sacks,” Bishop said.
Oliver will be starting his third season on defense, but second season at the safety position.
“Mason can cover the field as a defensive player and was a top tackler on the team,” Bishop said.
Add senior Will Sorensen, who started at offensive tackle the second half of the season and showed the Elmwood coaching staff what he can do, plus he has continued working on his game during the off season.
“Will has developed in the weight room and as a leader on the team,” Bishop said.
Elmwood has just two years remaining in the NBC before joining the Blanchard Valley Conference in 2023. Against mostly larger schools in the NBC the Royals face one caveat — they cannot afford injuries.
“For Elmwood to be successful in 2021 we have to stay healthy,” Bishop said. “We have a great opportunity to take the next step as a program.”