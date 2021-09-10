BLOOMDALE - Mason Oliver ran for 163 yards on eight carries and five touchdowns and Hayden Wickard threw for 162 yards as Elmwood improved to 4-0 with a 77-8 Northern Buckeye Conference rout over visiting Fostoria, which is winless in four games.
Wickard completed 11 of 16 passes, including four for touchdowns. Oliver had touchdown runs of 59, 1, 5, 21, and 53 yards.
Mason Mossbarger caught a 17-yard TD pass, Gunner Endicott had a 5-yard TD reception, Kyler Heiserman caught a 4-yard TD pass, and Micah Oliver caught a 2-yard TD pass.
Endicott also had an 82-yard kickoff return to the house, and Frank Blair returned a fumble 68 yards for six points late in the third quarter.
For the Royals, Micah Oliver had four catches for 64 yards, Les Voska had two catches for 61 yards, and Endicott caught two passes for 11 yards.
Defensively, Heiserman had four solo tackles and four assists, Adam Meyer had six tackles and two assists, and Owen Seedorf had five tackles and one assist for the Royals.