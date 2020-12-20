ELMORE — Elmwood girls basketball kept their perfect record intact with a 49-43 win over Woodmore on Saturday night.
The Royals led almost the entire game and had their lead all the way up to 14 in the fourth quarter of the game. That lead would eventually diminish to four, with four seconds left to go in the game, due to some poor shooting down the stretch by Elmwood.
“I’ll have to go back and take a look. I don’t think that we took bad shots, we just missed some shots, and they hit some key shots,” Elmwood head coach Doug Reynolds said about what caused the lead to nearly slip out of their hands.
But the Royals were able to hold on and get the victory to move to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the NBC. Woodmore, who was in second place in the NBC coming into the game, falls to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the NBC.
Both teams showed that they wanted to run the ball quickly up and down the floor. This led to a very fast paced game, especially early on.
“We know that we are really fast, and their big girl we knew we needed her to keep moving up and down the floor. So that was the best way, we have been running really well and we weren’t going to change our style,” Reynolds said.
Their big girl was Brooke Allen, a 6-foot-1 senior who many believe has a chance to play basketball at a Division I college level. Allen was held to just 9 points on the night and a lot of that had to do with 6-foot-3 sophomore Anna Barber for Elmwood.
“I thought Anna Barber did a nice job. She only ended up with eight points but that’s not bad for a sophomore going up against someone like Allen that’s going to play in college,” Reynolds said.
Later in the game the Royals slowed down the pace to eat up some clock. They were able to power through a rough shooting fourth quarter and hold onto the lead.
The Royals were led on the scoreboard by sophomore Cara Frank with 15 points. She played the role of midrange deadeye on the night knocking down crucial shots all game.
“Cara Frank is a hard one to have to match up against,” Reynolds said. “She has improved so much since the beginning of this year. She is a coach on the floor, she knows the game.”
Many of those shots came directly off of some sneaky passes by Brooklyn Thrash who ended with an impressive line of 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The Wildcats played her physically all game, but her ability to find the open teammate when double-teamed has become a huge factor in Elmwood’s early success.
“Brooklyn is going to get everybody’s best, just like Brooke Allen is going to. Brooklyn is such a versatile athlete that she can pass the ball like none other. I mean she can see across the floor and she loves to pass and even though she is going to get a lot of double-teams we have other people that can score this year than just her,” Reynolds said.
The Royals will now look ahead to Tuesday when they will host Fostoria at home.