GENOA — Elmwood defeated Genoa 41-10 Friday night on the Comets own field.
It was Elmwood’s first win over Genoa since 2006. Head Coach Greg Bishop said this team has responded well to what the coaches preach.
“We always talk about doing the little things right. When we do little things right, big things happen. The last few games, that’s what been,” Bishop said.
The Royals were led by their rushing attack again. It’s no shocker that running back Mason Oliver led the team in rushing with 175 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts.
However, quarterback Hayden Wickard got the Elmwood offense rolling. In the first quarter, Wickard ran for a 15-yard touchdown to open the game.
With the score tied at 7-7, Wickard ran it in from 27 yards out to give the Royals a 14-7 lead. The score would be the start of 28 straight scored by Elmwood.
Wickard finished the game with 120 yards on 15 attempts and the two touchdowns. He also threw for 120 yards on 12 of 20 passing and one touchdown.
“He was a gamer tonight. He came out and just did the things we needed him to do. And he did them well,” Bishop said.
Genoa fell apart after that scoring drive by Wickard.
The Comets had the Royals on a fourth and short at midfield. Instead of stopping them, Oliver ran for his first touchdown of the game. The 48-yard touchdown extended the Royals lead to 21-7.
At the beginning of the game, there was some rain falling down. By the time the second quarter was underway, the rain had stopped.
Genoa was eager to throw the ball around after the rain stopped. Down by 14, the Comets started to sling the ball downfield.
Elmwood defensive back Micah Oliver read quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst’s eyes and picked him off on the screen pass attempt.
With about a few minutes left in the second quarter, Mason Oliver went to work.
After a 25-yard run set up the Royals inside the Comet’s 5-yard line, Oliver finished the job with a 4-yard touchdown run.
After a 21 point second quarter, Elmwood had a 28-7 lead at halftime.
The Comets could not get anything going against the Elmwood defense. They only found success in the first quarter with a screen pass touchdown by receiver Robert Messenger.
In the second half, kicker Aiden Hemmert gave the Comets their only points in the second half with a 37-yard field goal.
Brunkhorst finished the game going 14 for 30 passing with 121 yards and one touchdown. He also threw two interceptions.
The ground game didn’t make much of a contribution either. As a team, they rushed for 148 yards.
Running back Augustus Trainer led the team with 63 yards on nine attempts.
The defense could not get any momentum for the offense to feed on.
A breakdown in coverage led to receiver Alex Arnold catching a 30-yard touchdown from Wickard. Arnold was wide open at the snap and broke a tackle to get into the endzone.
Royals running back Gunner Endicott also had a 38-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to get them to 41 points.
With one week left in the season, Elmwood is poised to be in a good position heading into the postseason.
Bishop is still focused on Rossford next week before they worry about the playoffs.
“We are going to keep taking steps forward with our preparation. We are going to keep fine tuning things and getting ready for the playoffs. We have to get ready for Rossford next week, that’s the most important game we have coming up.”