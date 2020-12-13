The two undefeated teams in the NBC met on Saturday night as Elmwood defeated Lake 62-48 to move to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the NBC.
The Flyers fall to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the NBC with the loss.
After one quarter of play, the Flyers were able to stay in the game thanks to seven first quarter points for Delani Robinson. Despite the good quarter from Robinson however, the Flyers ended the first quarter down by three after a bundle of Royals contributed in the quarter.
The second quarter though was all NBC leading scorer Brooklyn Thrash’s as the junior would net 13 of the 21 points for the Royals in that quarter of play to give Elmwood a 37-22 lead going into halftime.
The Flyers would attempt to bring the game back, but the hole was too big even with Ava Ayers’s eight fourth quarter points and the Royals walked away with the victory.
Thrash would lead all scorers with 18 points while Ayers would be just behind with 16. Sophomore Cara Frank would also pitch in 15 of her own for the Royals. Robinson and Hayley St. John would each net 12 for the Flyers.
Next up for Elmwood is an away matchup with Otsego on Tuesday. For Lake they will go back home to play Fostoria on Tuesday.