WHITEHOUSE — Delta’s Braelyn Wymer made five 3s on the way to defeating Elmwood 37-34 in the district finals Saturday afternoon at Anthony Wayne.
Wymer, one of five seniors starting for the Panthers, finished with 19 points to lead all scorers in the second district championship for Delta in three seasons.
“This is special because I told the girls after the district semifinal, ‘you guys went to a regional when you guys were sophomores, but this is your team.’ We are playing a different way than we did two years ago and they have given themselves a new identity,” Delta head coach Ryan Ripke said.
It was a slow, half-court, one minute possession-type of game the whole way and that was due to zone defenses from both teams.
“They were switching their defenses. Sometimes we just didn’t make good decisions,” Elmwood head coach Doug Reynolds said.
Anna Barber and Brooklyn Thrash got things started with two buckets in quick succession. Then Wymer made her first mark on the game almost four minutes later with two free throws. The Panthers didn’t score for the first six minutes of the game.
Another Wymer bucket with under a minute to go, this time a 3, and a score from Elmwood senior Regan Watters made it 6-5 in favor of the Royals after one.
Delta’s Brooklyn Green netted a two-point bucket to start the second quarter to give Delta their first lead of the game, but that was quickly followed by a Thrash 3, her first of two in the game. She led the Royals in with 16 points.
From here the two teams traded buckets with Wymer hitting another 3. The Panthers edged in front 14-11 with just over two minutes to go, but back-to-back 3s from Elmwood’s Mackenzie Mareches and Thrash, as well as another 2-pointer from Watters put Elmwood on a 8-0 run.
It would have been a 19-14 lead for Elmwood at halftime if not for Wymer coming up big again as she hit a 3 with 2 seconds left in the half after being fouled from behind by Thrash. She missed the foul shot, so the Royals took a 19-17 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was about as low scoring as it could get. The two teams combined for two field goals in the period, with Elmwood leading 23-20 after three.
The fourth quarter is when things got crazy.
Elmwood pushed out to a 27-22 lead to start the quarter, and that lead eventually moved to 29-25. It seemed like Elmwood had firm control over the game. Delta’s Green, who was named First Team All-District this season, had just 4 points and the Royals were knocking down more shots.
Green came alive in the fourth quarter, though, getting two steals and two easy layups in a row to tie the game at 29. Green nearly came up with a third steal in a row, but the ball went out of bounds in favor of the Royals.
This sequence was a turning point, to the Panthers.
“That was huge. You know you can come down to the last play of the game but we had chances to score throughout the game, and we didn’t do it,” Reynolds said.
Elmwood turned the ball over again immediately following this and Wymer, who hit her fourth 3 earlier in the quarter, hit her fifth with just over four minutes left to go to give the Panthers a 32-29 lead.
The Royals didn’t lay down and went on a quick 5-0 run to get a two-point edge with just over 3 minutes left in the game.
Regan Rouleau pushed Delta ahead again with a 2-point basket and a free throw with 1:38 remaining. It was Elmwood’s turn to respond — but it never happened.
The Royals missed two straight shots on two straight possessions and eventually were forced to foul, but had trouble finding someone to foul as Delta played keepaway. They got the foul call with 14 seconds left but the Royals still weren’t in the bonus.
Delta just had to find a Panther and wait to be fouled but they made a major mistake, losing the ball and then fouling Elmwood’s Mareches with 11 seconds left, putting her at the line for the one-and-one.
The junior missed the first shot and again the Royals were forced to foul. Wymer was the one that went to the line making both.
This was the second missed front end of a one-and-one for the Royals in the waning minutes of the game.
Elmwood tried throwing a full-court pass to Thrash, but it never got to her and time ran out. This is the second straight year Elmwood’s season comes to an end in district finals.
“It’s the little things and it is kids playing a game. I can’t get upset over that. You put them in those situations and you hope through the season that it is going to carry into this game,” Reynolds said. “We made the district finals two years in a row, that’s a heck of an effort. We just want to make that next step.”
Elmwood finishes 21-4 for the season, which was good enough to win their second title in three seasons. The Royals graduate five seniors: Morgan Reinhard, Samantha DeBock, Regan Watters, Maddie Daniels and Lainey Bingham.
“The seniors have been great leaders. I love them all, they did a great job. Regan did what she had to do, she really improved throughout the year. Lainey Bingham just had a great year as well, her 3-point shooting was just awesome and then Morgan Reinhard had a great year for us as well,” Reynolds said.
DELTA 5 12 3 17 — 37
ELMWOOD 6 13 4 11 — 34
DELTA
Braelyn Wymer, 0-5-4—19; Green, 4-0-0—8; Rouleau, 2-0-2—6; Brooklyn Wymer, 1-0-0—2; Weber, 1-0-0—2. TOTALS: 8-5-6—37
ELMWOOD
Thrash, 4-2-2—16; Barber, 1-0-6—8; Watters, 2-0-0—4; Mareches, 0-1-1—4; Reinhard, 1-0-0—2; Frank, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 8-3-9—34