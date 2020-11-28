BLOOMDALE - In a high scoring contest, Elmwood powered through into overtime to defeat Eastwood 89-76 Friday night behind junior Brooklyn Thrash’s 42 points.
Thrash had just 10 points at halftime and the Royals trailed 38-31, but Thrash was able ramp it up in the second half, dominating on the inside and scoring 31 points en route to a big victory for the Royals.
“Brooklyn is just a tremendous player. She was able to do some stuff and finish around the rim. I think there is a reason why she is probably regarded as the best player in our league,” Eastwood head coach Nick Schmeltz said. “In the second half and the overtime we just kind of lost track of her and had a couple of mental breakdowns and a girl like her is going to take advantage of those opportunities and she is going to convert.”
Elmwood trailed by as much as 11 at one point in the third quarter, but they were able to make some plays against an Eastwood press and get the game back to even.
“Our plan was to get the press break set up, get the ball into Brooklyn’s hands and then go with it and make plays,” Elmwood head coach Doug Reynolds said. “When the third quarter came along then we started to get some screens set for Brooklyn. She is just such a gifted athlete that can break a lot of players down.”
They would get it tied 66-66 with 2:34 left to go in the game. But after a timeout from Eastwood, and two key threes by Kaitlyn Luidhardt, the Eagles would go back up 74-72 with a minute left in the game.
The ball would change hands twice with neither team able to net any points until an inbounds pass under the basket to Thrash and a layup with 8.3 seconds to tie the game at 74.
The tying bucket was a play that Elmwood had been running under the basket to get the ball to Thrash all night, and even Reynolds was impressed with how junior tied the game.
“She caught a pass, that last one with 11 seconds to go, she caught a pass that I had people say how did she even catch that,” he said.
Eastwood attempted to go the full length of the floor but wasn’t able to do anything with the 8 seconds and the game would head to overtime.
It was here that Thrash and the Royals would really take control, going on a 15-0 run to seal the game. Thrash had eight of those points and Eastwood didn’t get a bucket until the dwindling seconds of the game.
Elmwood also got a huge contribution from 6-foot sophomore Anna Barber who had 30 points and 13 rebounds in the game. She was huge for the Royals on the inside.
“She, just with her size, was able to neutralize their big girl that had 16 against Archbold. She’s such a force inside they cannot guard her. It is going to take somebody that matches up physically with her to shut her down because if not, they have to foul her,” Reynolds said.
For the Eagles, who led for a majority of the game, junior Aubrey Haas had 28 points and four assists.
“Aubrey played really well for us tonight. That’s the kind of game that we expect from her. She was hitting threes in transition, she was attacking the rim really well and she was perfect from the free throw line. So offensively she had a darn near perfect game for us. We are just going to need some more girls to step up and help us out on the offensive end,” Schmeltz said.
One of those girls that could have stepped up for the Eagle was junior Brenna Moenter. She had a solid game overall netting nine points, three blocks and seven rebounds, with four of those coming on the offensive end. She fouled out of the game with 2:34 left to go and that was a big hit to the Eagles’ interior defense.
“Yeah that’s huge, I don’t want to make an excuse for us or anything, but losing a girl like Brenna, she’s 6-foot-3, she’s in the middle of our defense, we run a lot of our offense through her. So playing without her that definitely hurts but we have girls that are capable and ready to step up. That’s part of basketball, that’s gonna happen, fouls are gonna happen. It just came down to Elmwood making more plays than us at the end of the game,” Schmetlz said.
Part of the reason that the Royals were able to make so many plays to close out the game was because of the sloppiness at times from the Eagles offense. They turned the ball over 40 times and that led to some easy looks for Elmwood.
“We are just a team that is searching for an identity really, we want to play an up tempo pace and set us up for easy scores on offense and use our defense to create some easy looks but at the same time we can’t turn the ball over 40 times; that puts us in a tough spot defensively. Yeah we gave up 89 points but if you turn over the ball 40 times against a team like Elmwood and a player like Thrash they are going to take advantage of that,” Schmeltz said.
The Eagles fall to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the NBC while the Royals move to 1-0 on the season.
It is a big win for Reynold’s team against a talented Eastwood squad that is assumed to be toward the top of the NBC standings come the end of the season.
“Anytime you win your first league game it at least keeps you at the top of the league and undefeated. We’re just looking to build on that but that is a great start because we were picked fourth and they were picked third,” Reynolds said.
Eastwood has a home game against Fostoria on Thursday. Elmwood’s next game is an away contest at Van Buren on Monday.