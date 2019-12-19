Elmwood eighth grade boys basketball

Elmwood’s eighth grade boys basketball team fell to Rossford 38-30 on Wednesday night.
Kade Lentz led the Royals with 20 points and James Jenkins scored six.
Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:45 am
