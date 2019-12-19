Elmwood eighth grade boys basketball - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Elmwood eighth grade boys basketball

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:45 am

Elmwood’s eighth grade boys basketball team fell to Rossford 38-30 on Wednesday night.

Kade Lentz led the Royals with 20 points and James Jenkins scored six.

Posted in on Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:45 am.

