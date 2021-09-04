BLOOMDALE — Elmwood stayed perfect at 3-0 with a 42-21 victory over visiting Allen East (2-1) Friday night. The game had eight turnovers, including four by each team.
Elmwood quarterback Hayden Wickard completed 16 of 29 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown, but also had three passes intercepted.
Elmwood running back Mason Oliver had 115 yards on 12 carries and Gunner Endicott had 114 yards on 22 carries.
Oliver also caught three passes for 78 yards, Mason Mossbarger had four catches for 63 yards, Endicott had two receptions for 41 yards, and Kyler Heiserman caught 40 passes for 40 yards.
After Allen East took a 7-0, Endicott caught a 38-yard TD pass to tie the game and Wickard scored on an eight-yard run with 39 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the Royals up 14-7.
Oliver then caught a 33-yard TD pass and Mossbarger caught an 11-yard TD pass as Elmwood grabbed a 28-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, Wickard scored on a one-yard keeper and Endicott scored on a three-yard run.
Adam Meyer led the Elmwood defense with seven tackles and one assist, Will Keifer had six tackles and three assists, Oliver had five tackles and two assists and Endicott had six tackles and one assist.