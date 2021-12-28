ELMWOOD-GIBSONBURG BOYS
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood outscored Gibsonburg 15-8 in the fourth quarter to complete a 53-52 comeback victory over the Golden Bears in non-league action Tuesday.
Bryce Reynolds led the Royals with 26 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Kade Lentz added 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Golden Bears (6-2), who got 22 points from 6-foot-6 senior post Aidan McGough, led 44-38 entering the final stanza.
For the Royals, now 4-4, Adam Meyer scored three points, Brady Ziegler had two points and Hayden Wickard had three assists.
For Gibsonburg, Aidan Farmer scored eight points, Jacob Hacker, Drew Morelock, and Justin Adams scored six apiece and Tyler Schooley added four points.
EASTWOOD-JAMES ISLAND GIRLS
CHARLESTON, S.C.— Eastwood girls basketball opened a three-game set during the Lowcountry Invite by defeating James Island (South Carolina), 52-41.
Aubrey Haas led Eastwood with 24 points and Kayla Buehler scored 10. The Eagles took advantage of six three-point goals, including three by Buehler.
The Eagles led 32-21 at halftime and fought through an evenly played second half to hold off James Island.
Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored seven points, Brenna Moenter scored four points, and Amelia Ward and Paige Rost added three points each for the Eagles.
Alaina Graf scored 12 points to lead James Island, Andrea Duncan had 10 points, Tiarra Graf scored six points, Yiana Hilyer had five points, Nevach Middleton scored three points, and Mikaela Washington added two points.
Eastwood improves to 6-2 while James Island falls to 4-8. Tomorrow the Eagles will take on Greensboro Academy (North Carolina).
PERRYSBURG-ARCHBOLD GIRLS
PERRYSBURG — In a low scoring game on the Yellow Jackets floor, Perrysburg girls held off Archbold, 24-21, in non-league action Tuesday.
Archbold led 20-15 after three quarters, but the Yellow Jackets held the Blue Streaks without a field goal in the final eight minutes as Perrysburg (6-5) closed on a 9-1 run.
Chloe Kilbride had a team-high nine points, including a trey and was 2-for-2 at the foul line in that contentious final quarter.
Megan Gibbs scored six, Katie Sims scored four, Hannah Jaco scored three points and Ayla Turk added two points for Perrysburg.
Archbold forward Addie Ziegler was the only player in double figures, scoring 10 points.
Leah McQuade scored four points, Harley Phillips had three points and Sophie Rupp and Addison Moyer scored two points each for the Blue Streaks, who fall to 5-6.
NORTH BALTIMORE-AYERSVILLE GIRLS
AYERSVILLE — In Defiance County, North Baltimore girls fell in a tight non-league contest to a good Ayersville team, 35-32.
NB coach Cody Pelton said it was “a back-and-forth game with each team having the lead late in the game.”
Ayersville improves to 9-1 while the Tigers fall to 6-3.
Ayersville senior point guard Neya Sheets led her team with 13 points and Ally Schindler added 12 points.
For NB, 6-foot-1 senior Grace Hagemeyer had 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and blocked six shots.
The Tigers shot 50% from inside the arc (14-for-28) but made just one of 10 three-point shots and one of six free throws.
NB outrebounded Ayersville 19-15, but the Tigers had 19 turnovers to Ayersville’s 16.
For NB, Gabby Estrada scored six points, Hailey Lennard had five points, three steals and three assists and Cadence Andrich had four points and five rebounds.
Emma Cotterman scored six points and had two assists for the Tigers.
Ayersville was 10-for-28 from inside the arc, made two of five three-point shots and was 9-for-16 from the line.
Taylor Craft scored six points and Maci Froelich added four points for the home team.