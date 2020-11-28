BLOOMDALE – To say playing time is available for the Elmwood Royals boys basketball team this season is an understatement.
Three of the top seven players for head coach Ty Traxler are out with injuries, including senior Terrel Lawson, who was going to be the starting point-guard.
“We were looking for big things from him this year, being our leader on the floor,” Traxler said about Lawson.
Three other players are currently under quarantine due to the pandemic.
“This is truly going to be a start-from-scratch year,” Traxler said. “Sometimes when you are at a small school you have the ebbs and flows, and we are just focusing on getting better day by day.
“We are trying to find guys who can compete at the varsity level,” he continued. “We have definitely seen some great flashes from some guys. At this point we think we have our team narrowed down to 13 guys. We are trying to find about seven or eight that we know for sure can play varsity basketball.”
Bryce Reynolds, who is 6-foot-5, is the only sure thing, having seen some playing time as a freshman and then having a very good sophomore season.
“Last year he became a much more complete player,” Traxler said. “He led us in pretty much every single statistical category. The only thing he didn’t lead us in was assists. … He has a complete game now.”
Daniel May is the lone senior in the program and there are four juniors, Reynolds, Kyler Heiserman, Will Sorensen and Brady Ziegler.
“Obviously having only five upper classmen in your program who are pushing at a varsity level that creates a myriad of challenges,” Traxler said. “That means you are probably going to be very young.”
There are six sophomores working to get playing time as well as two freshmen.
“The toughest thing for us right now is just learning to compete on a consistent basis at the varsity level and figuring out what that means,” Traxler said.
“Our goal every single day is to get one day better,” he added. “I have preached that my entire career. We are not only saying it, we are living it. We are truly going into every day to get one day better and hopefully at the end of the season we are playing our best basketball.”