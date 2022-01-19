ELMWOOD-WOODMORE BOYS
BLOOMDALE — Kade Lentz and Bryce Reynolds combined for 47 points as Elmwood defeated visiting Woodmore, 74-41, in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt Tuesday.
Lentz scored 24 points and had three assists and Reynolds had 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and four assists to lead the Royals.
Elmwood improves to 8-5 overall and 5-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference while Woodmore falls to 1-10 and 0-7.
For the Royals, Kyler Heiserman scored 10 points, Hayden Wickard had five points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Casey Frank had four points and five rebounds.
Brady Ziegler had two points and three assists, and Allen Sterling, Jackson Childress and Zach May added two points apiece for Elmwood.
Aaron Miller led Woodmore with 14 points, Duane Perkins scored eight, Jack Everett had six points, Peyton Sorg and Brady Thatcher scored five apiece and Liam McCarthy added three points.
PERRYSBURG-MAUMEE GIRLS
PERRYSBURG — Chloe Kilbride and Wrigley Takats scored 13 points apiece and Katie Sims added 10 points as Perrysburg defeated Maumee, 49-35, in Northern Lakes League girls basketball Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets led by just 17-13 after one quarter but outscored the Panthers 13-3 in the second quarter to begin pulling away.
Perrysburg improves to 8-7 overall and 5-4 in the Northern Lakes League, while Maumee falls to 3-11 and 0-9.
Ayla Turk scored nine points and Ryan Nordahl and Megan Gibbs added two points each for the Jackets.
Jessica Roper led Maumee with 16 points and Lucy Porter scored 14.
ELMWOOD-OTSEGO GIRLS
TONTOGANY — Brooklyn Thrash scored 24 points and Anna Barber scored 14 as Elmwood routed Otsego in Northern Buckeye Conference action, 69-7.
Cara Frank, Brandi Beckford and Anna Meyer scored eight points apiece, Aubrey Johnson scored five points, and Riley Daniels added two points for the Royals.
For the Knights, Sophie Dimmick scored four points, Sam Lehr had two points and Lauren Hillesheim added one point.
Elmwood improves to 14-2 overall and 8-2 in the NBC while Otsego remains winless in 13 games, including eight league games.
EASTWOOD-GENOA GIRLS
GENOA — Eastwood improves to 10-4 overall and 6-2 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 57-17 win over Genoa.
The Eagles were led by Kaitlyn Luidhardt’s 15 points and Aubrey Haas chipped in with 10 points. Genoa falls to 8-7 (3-6). Lacy Frias had seven points.
The last 10 minutes of the game were played with a running clock.
Eastwood was 24-for-46 (52%) from the field, 3-for-13 from three-point territory and made 5-of-6 free throws.
Paige Rost scored nine points, Kayla Buehler scored eight points, Amelia Ward had six points, Sarah Spradling scored four points, Brenna Moenter had three points and Saylor King scored two points for the Eagles.
For the Comets, which were 5-for-32 (16%) from the field, Gina Goodman and Molley Coleman scored three points each and Aly Hartford and Gabby Lopez added two points apiece.