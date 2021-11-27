PEMBERVILLE — It is not every day that a basketball player gets a quadruple double.
That day appears to be coming for Elmwood 6-foot senior wing Brooklyn Thrash.
Thrash accumulated 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals in leading the visiting Royals to a 58-49 win over Eastwood in both team’s Northern Buckeye Conference opener.
The quadruple double will come when Thrash reaches double figures in assists, or blocks, which she is perfectly capable of, but did not quite get there Friday night.
“Brooklyn, what can you say? She’s a four-year starter and she took over,” Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds said. “She’s a tough one. She sees the open person and she can score. She wanted that.”
Thrash gave credit to her teammates.
“It helps when the floor is spread out and the girls help me out with passes, just giving me the ball and letting me do my thing,” Thrash said.
Elmwood stays perfect at 3-0 while Eastwood falls to 0-2. Thrash and Reynolds both said that playing Eastwood, whose other loss was to Archbold, is always a battle, so getting this win was key.
“It is very important because Eastwood is a tough one to beat every year. We just have fun out there and keep pushing hard,” Thrash said.
Reynolds added, “We knew from the beginning that we are picked to win it, so the target is on your back every night.
“When we come to play Eastwood, it’s a rivalry. That’s what we all live for, and hey, it was two good teams going at it,” Reynolds continued. “That was a battle. Down the stretch, we did some good things, hit some foul shots, hit some clutch baskets.”
In the first half, however, the Eastwood defense dug in, and the score was tied at 18-18 heading into intermission.
“We knew Elmwood was going to be pretty tough offensively, especially with Thrash. But I thought our girls really bought in,” Eastwood coach Nick Schmeltz said.
In the third quarter, the Royals scored 22 points to pull away 40-34, but senior guard Aubrey Haas hit four consecutive free throws to make it a one score game, 50-47, with 3:10 remaining.
“We had some stops and some key moments, and even in the second half, we hunkered down, got it back to within three,” Schmeltz said.
“We knew Elmwood was going to get theirs, especially Thrash, and she’s a phenomenal player. But I thought we played fairly well on the defensive end.”
Meanwhile, Haas used her athleticism to slash to the basket, and even though she just had four field goals, she was 12-for-14 from the free throw line on her way to scoring 20 points. Haas also had nine rebounds and four steals.
“We tried to put shoes around her (Haas), put her in the high post, work off her,” Schmeltz said. “Unfortunately, we only made two threes tonight and we had some really good looks.
“I think if we make three or four of those (3-point shots), you know, would of, could of, should of, it would be a different game but Elmwood is a phenomenal team,” Schmeltz continued.
Contributing to the Royals’ second half effort was junior wing Cara Frank, who scored all 14 of her points in the final 16 minutes.
Frank was 6-for-6 from the charity stripe, plus she had six rebounds and six steals. In all, Elmwood forced 29 turnovers, 23 of them steals by the Royals’ defense.
“Kara Frank stepped up the second half. She didn’t have a point the first half, got foul shots, and did a lot of things,” Reynolds said.
Both teams also struggled through foul trouble with multiple starters on both teams playing with three fouls, and Haas was whistled for her third with 7:17 remaining and fourth with 5:47 on the clock.
As a result, Haas missed valuable time in the second half, but the Royals also played without starters in the first half but managed to keep the game close.
“I’m proud of everybody out there. Kids came off the bench the first half when we got into foul trouble. Just a good win,” Reynolds said.
Elmwood shot 42 percent (23 for 55) from the field and 11 for 12 from the charity stripe with 19 turnovers, while Eastwood was 13 for 42 (31%) from the field and 14 for 18 from the line.
The two teams will meet again on Elmwood’s floor Jan. 7. Schmeltz liked how his girls played against the league favorite in their NBC opener but believes they can do better.
“Our girls played real well tonight. We had to play three sophomores,” Schmeltz said.
“We’re kind of banged up waiting on a couple girls to get back, so I like we our team is at. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re going in the right direction.”
ELMWOOD (58)
Anna Meyer 1-0-2; Brooklyn Thrash 14-3-32; Anna Barber 3-3-9; Jordyn Babcock 1-0-2; Cara Frank 4-6-14; Totals 23-12-58
EASTWOOD (49)
Aubrey Haas 4-12-20; Paige Rost 2-0-4; Amelia Ward 2-0-6; Kayla Buehler 3-5-11; Kaitlyn Luidhardt 3-2-8; Totals 13-19-49
Elmwood 11 7 22 18 - 58
Eastwood 7 11 16 15 - 49
3 pt. goals—Eastwood – Ward (2); Elmwood – Thrash. Rebounds—Eastwood 35, Elmwood 31. Turnovers—Eastwood 28, Elmwood 19; JV—Eastwood 39, Elmwood 38