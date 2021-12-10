Otsego was king in Northwest Ohio when it comes to All-Ohio football players, placing seven — but Elmwood had three all-state picks, Perrysburg two and Lake and Eastwood one each.
The Royals finished the season 10-2, losing in the regional semifinals to Elyria Catholic (51-21).
The Royals had Division V playoff wins over Brooklyn (63-14) and Liberty-Benton (41-40). Another highlight was a 56-49 shootout win over rival Eastwood in the “Battle of the Woods.”
Elmwood 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior running back Mason Oliver is first team All-Ohio, carrying the ball 199 times for 2,300 yards, good for 11.6 yards per attempt, and he scored 29 rushing touchdowns.
Oliver’s best performance came in the win over Eastwood, where he had 36 carries for 355 yards which broke his previous school record from week one. Oliver also had four rushing touchdowns in that game as the Eagles’ defense had no answer for the Royals’ running attack.
Elmwood coach Greg Bishop said Oliver, voted a team captain by his teammates, is explosive.
“Mason is a dynamic player for Elmwood and has broken many school records this season. Anytime the ball is in his hands he is a threat to make a big play,” Bishop said.
Elmwood 6-2, 260-pound senior offensive lineman Logan Bomer is second team All-Ohio. Bomer had 36 pancake blocks this year, a big reason Oliver and 5-10, 168-pound senior running back Gunner Endicott got the yards they did.
Bomer is a first team All-Northern Buckeye Conference guard and first team all-district player at offensive line.
“Logan is an explosive player on the offensive line, and can cover ground quickly when pulling,” Bishop said. “Logan helped our offense break multiple records.”
Endicott is an honorable mention All-Ohioan at outside linebacker with 73 tackles, including 41 solo, 10 tackles for a loss, five sacks, five pass break ups and an interception. He also forced two fumbles.
Endicott was first team All-NBC, too, won district honors last year and is a first team all-district player at linebacker this year.
“Gunner was a sure tackler in 2021,” Bishop said. “For any quarterback run threat, we aligned Gunner to the quarterback run threat side. Gunner is a disciplined football player and always in position to make a play on defense.”
In Division I, Perrysburg 5-11, 195-pound junior Conner Walendzak is a second team All-Ohio running back and 6-3, 210-pound senior Alijah Beverly is a second team all-state defensive lineman.
“Both of our guys who got all-state recognition had a tremendous year and really deserve the honor,” Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner said. “They’re team-first guys who care more about us winning than their own statistics throughout the season and it’s nice to get them some individual recognition in the postseason.”
Walendzak and Beverly helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an 8-4 season, including a 14-0 playoff win over Kettering Fairmont.
Against a heavy schedule of mostly D-I and D-II competition, Walendzak carried the football 202 times for 1,369 yards (6.8 per carry), averaging 136.9 yards per game.
Walendzak’s longest run covered 69 yards, he had eight 100-plus yard games, and scored 15 TDs rushing. Plus, he missed two games.
Walendzak also caught 15 passes for 213 yards (14.2 per catch), including one reception covering 35 yards, and scored a TD. He finished with 1,624 all-purpose yards, averaging 162.4 per game.
Beverly finished with 85 tackles, including 39 solo tackles, and he had 15 sacks, 15½ tackles for a loss, and a fumble recovery.
Eastwood 6-1, 182-pound senior quarterback Lake Boos is a Division V second team All-Ohio selection.
Boos led the Eagles to an 8-3 season, including a 42-19 regular season win over D-V state semifinalist Ottawa-Glandorf and a 49-21 playoff win against Lakota.
Boos completed 77% of his passes (92 for 120) for 1,658 yards, threw 21 TD passes and had just two interceptions.
“Lake is a great competitor. He worked really hard in the offseason, and the success he had was a direct result of that,” Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said. “He had the ability to create explosive plays and he made a lot of them. But he also never tried to force anything.
“Our offense was as efficient as it was because of the way he controlled the game. We put a lot of pressure on him this season, but I think he really wanted that pressure.”
Lake was perhaps the best 2-7 team in Northwest Ohio, losing to Elmwood 31-28. The Flyers were leading Otsego at halftime, but fell 30-12. Lake also had a close 15-10 loss to Rossford.
NBC coaches voted Lake’s 6-6, 260-pound senior Conner Moore the league’s Lineman of the Year, and Ohio’s sportswriters followed suit, naming Moore a D-V second team All-Ohio defensive lineman.
Moore, the team captain and three-year starter, was second team All-NBC as a junior, but his skill on both sides of the ball was no secret. He plans to play college football at Montana State, Navy or Yale, said Lake coach Josh Andrews.
Moore led the team with 108 tackles, including 12 for a loss and six sacks.
Andrews says Moore is “fast, physical, aggressive, athletic, and (on offense) has a great reach block.”
Moore led the team with the most pancake blocks.