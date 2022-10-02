NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — As the stars of NASCAR raged over safety concerns with the new car, rumors swirled the drivers would organize some sort of protest at one of the most dangerous tracks on the circuit.

Perhaps they'd outright boycott Talladega Superspeedway.

