File. Eastwood senior Kenna Souder, center, moves ball against Woodmore’s Rahzia Rios (12) during the first half a soccer match on September 9 at Woodmore High School. Souder, along with 43 of the nation’s elite girl’s high school soccer players from fall playing states and four of the nation’s elite coaches, will take part in the ninth Annual High School All-American Game on Dec. 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The players selected have achieved many regional and national awards and will attend some of the top universities across the country.

