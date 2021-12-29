MILWAUKEE – The Bowling Green Falcons (9-8-3, 6-5-1-0) earned a third-place finish at the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off with their 2-1 victory over the Yale Bulldogs (3-9-0, 2-6-0) on Wednesday.
Nathan Burke scored just over a minute into the game to give BGSU an early lead, then Adam Pitters scored in the second period with a nifty move from behind the net. Christian Stoever made 35 saves, with 16 coming in the opening period. The victory marked the 50th career win for head coach Ty Eigner, with all 50 coming as head coach for the Falcons.
The Falcons struck first, with Burke scoring on a rebound just over a minute into the first period. Austen Swankler and Coale Norris were credited with the assists.
Adam Pitters extended the Falcons’ lead with a spectacular second period goal. The junior secured the puck behind the net, then lifted it over and into the net. Ryan O’Hara and Gabriel Chicoine earned the assists.
Yale cut the Bowling Green lead in half with a goal just past the midpoint of the third period. Briggs Gammill weaved his way through the defense and slotted a shot, with assists coming from Ryan Stevens and Brandon Tabakin.
Burke scored his team-best 11th goal of the season, bringing his collegiate career total to 24. The senior has 15 points this season and 43 points in his career.
The goal by Pitters was his first of the season and second of his career. The junior has three points this season and ten in his career.
Austen Swankler and Chicoine each notched an assist, extending each of their season totals to a team-best 14. Swankler’s point total extends to 21, the highest on the team.
Coale Norris also tallied an assist, his sixth of the season and 38th of his collegiate career. The senior has 11 points this season and 74 in his career.
Freshman Ryan O’Hara recorded his second assist of the season.
Christian Stoever spent the entire game in net and made 35 saves. This marks the freshman’s fourth career game with 30 or more saves.
Coach Ty Eigner reached his 50th career win in his 89th career game, bringing his career record to 50-31-8.
“We are really happy to get in the win column again,” Eigner said. “We had a bunch of guys contribute tonight, especially the guys who were a part of our Penalty Kill. They really dug in and did a nice job.”
The Falcons will begin the 2022 portion of their schedule with the second half of CCHA competition. BGSU will travel to Saint Paul, Minnesota, for a series against St. Thomas. The series begins on Jan. 7 and concludes on Jan. 8. Both games begin at 8:07 p.m.