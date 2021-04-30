CLEVELAND – A program-record 18 members of the BGSU Indoor Track & Field team were named Academic All-MAC, as announced by the Mid-American Conference.
Among those 18 honorees are three seniors (Megan Aalberts, Chasatea Brown and Ryen Draper) and four student-athletes who carry a perfect 4.0 grade point average (Elise Johnson, Kailee Perry, Hannah Shoemaker and Katerina Shuble).
Earlier in the spring, BGSU Indoor Track & Field earned a program-record 10 All-MAC recipients, showing the strength of the program both in and outside of competition.
Brown, Shuble, Trinity Fowler and Perry were all named Academic All-MAC and First Team All-MAC after taking gold at the MAC Championships. Zaresha Neal and Jemeila Hunter were both Academic All-MAC and Second Team All-MAC as runner-ups at the MAC Championships.