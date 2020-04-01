Eight members of the Bowling Green State University indoor track and field team were named Academic All-MAC for the 2019-20 season.
Senior Kaila Butler earned the honor, along with juniors Megan Aalberts, Ryen Draper, and Allison Holahan. Sophomores Lauren Jackson and Ebonie Whitted were recognized, along with redshirt freshmen Katie Seyfang and Katerina Shuble.
Shuble was one of nine student-athletes across the Mid-American Conference to hold a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
In order to be named Academic All-MAC, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that sport. Freshmen and first-year transfers are ineligible for the award.