CLEVELAND – Eight members of the Bowling Green State University Track & Field team were named first team All-Mid-American Conference and two more earned second team All-MAC honors. The 10 all-conference honorees are a program record.
The team scored 86 points and placed third overall. The 86 points represents an 18-point increase from a year ago and is the most since the team scored 110 to win the MAC title in 1999. The third-place finish equals the team’s result from 2018, which is the only top three finish for the program since that 1999 championship.
BGSU had nearly half of the 17 First Team All-MAC performers as the Falcons won four MAC Championships Friday and Saturday.
Savannah Nevels and Iyanna Ross earned a pair of championships as each ran on the 1,600 relay conference title team and won an individual title. Nevels won the MAC Championship in the 200 and Ross did the same in the 400.
Chasatea Brown and Ryen Draper joined Nevels and Ross on the First Team All-MAC team as members of the winning 1,600 relay team. Katerina Shuble, Jazzlynn Gaiters, Trinity Fowler and Kailee Perry were members of BGSU’s first-ever distance medley relay team MAC Championship and they were each named First Team All-MAC.
It is the first time in program history that BGSU swept the two relays at the league championship and the first time the league has seen a program sweep those events since Western Michigan in 2007.
Along with those eight Falcons, Zaresha Neal and Jameila Hunter earned Second Team All-MAC honors. Neal placed second in the shot put and Hunter was second in the 400, behind only her teammate Ross.