GENOA - Megan Rutherford never coached in a game that lasted longer than the one Saturday afternoon.
After two full 40-minute halves, two 15-minute overtime periods, and a shootout that lasted 11 rounds, the Eastwood Eagles came away with the victory and the district championship.
“That was the longest PK shootout I’ve ever been a part of,” Rutherford said.
Eastwood defeated Northern Buckeye Conference foe Woodmore to advance to the regional semifinals.
The Eagles face the Archbold Blue Streaks Tuesday in Pemberville.
Eastwood led 2-1 in the waning minutes of the contest. The Wildcats looked all but done until a Rahzia Rios corner kick veered into the back of the net with just 33 seconds left in the match, tying things at two.
“If anything, it was a reality check,” said junior Aubrey Haas.
“This isn’t going to come easy. It’s go-time now and we need to bring our best game. That could have been our last game. That could have been our last practice (Friday). So I think that mindset of not wanting to be done yet, and not have our story be over. I think we needed it.”
Woodmore was the second best team in the NBC this season, their only defeats coming at the hands of the Eagles, who finished with a league best 9-1 record. Eastwood’s overall record improved to 17-2, while the Wildcats finish the year at 13-4-2.
Woodmore got on the board first with a long kick from Autumn Bowen, putting the Wildcats up 1-0 with 34:41 to play in the half.
The Eagles answered back five minutes later with a goal from Jada Jensen. Kenna Souder would later add to the Eastwood effort, scoring a goal with 2:16 left before half. The Eagles went into the half up 2-1.
The second half was relatively quiet until the goal by Rios sent things into overtime.
“After beating them twice this season, they were not going to take it easy on us. I knew that they would come at us, and play their hearts out,” Rutherford said.
The two 15-minute overtime periods found both teams unable to gain an advantage. In the first five rounds of penalty kicks, Eastwood went up 3-2 before a missed shot by the Eagles gave Woodmore the chance to equalize. Both teams went 4-of-5 on initial PKs.
The match then went to alternating kicks. After rounds six through 10, both teams were an equal 3-of-5 on PKs.
“I was nervous but I knew my team needed me so I knew I had to be there, and I knew what we all wanted,” senior goalkeeper Jaylee Souder said. “I was definitely nervous, but I knew what we had to do so I was ready.”
A missed PK by Woodmore set up a chance for Eastwood to clinch the victory with a goal.
It was Haas who was sent out again to kick winning goal, finding the back of the net and the district title.
“I guess I’m just thankful,” Haas said.
“We all had the same goals. We’re patient and we never let a negative thought go through our heads, so we just knew this game was ours. We knew if we were confident and patient, it was going to come to us and it did.”
The match lasted nearly 3 hours.
“I guess I just don’t even have words for how proud I am of my girls and their resiliency, their relentless effort, their belief in one another. A lot of teams would have probably folded under the pressure after a last second goal to send it into overtime, but they just kept believing, they kept pushing,” Rutherford said.