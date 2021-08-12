This year, the Eagles have plenty of talent returning, but in spots where talent is not returning, the Eagles will rebuild.
Eastwood graduated quarterback Jared McNulty, who completed 59% of his passes last year, and so the plan is to move senior Lake Boos to QB.
“He was a receiver for us a sophomore year and played defensive back last year so he got a lot of varsity experience,” coach Craig Rutherford said. “He has good size and throws the ball pretty well, so we are excited to see what he can do with the offense this year.”
Joining Boos in the backfield are three experienced running backs who each bring different skills — one runs straight ahead, the other slashes, and a third does both. They are senior Emmet Getz, junior Bryce Koprowski-Kistner and senior Ethan Kwiatkowski.
Koprowski-Kistner ran for 941 yards on 186 carries (5.1 per carry) with nine touchdowns, plus he caught eight passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.
“Koprowski-Kistner was our leading rusher last year, and Bryce has a good feel for where his holes are going to be and where to make his cuts. We are excited to see what he can do with a full year,” Rutherford said.
Getz ran for 421 yards on 86 carries (4.9) and six TDs and Kwiatkowski ran for 242 yards on 43 carries (5.6) and two TDs.
“Ethan and Emmet got a number of carries and Emmet is one of those guys who can play the block more, which is important, too,” Rutherford said.
However, Rutherford says this may be a year where the offense goes a little more airborne because of the quality of his receiving corps.
Now a senior, Andrew Arntson caught 11 passes for 187 yards, good for 17 yards per catch, and four TDs in last year’s run-first offense, but he is one of several with speed and power in open space.
“We have three receivers who are real athletic kids and have some speed in (senior) Isaac Cherry, (junior) Case Boos and (junior) Zack Sheldrick,” Rutherford said.
“We have a big tight end coming back who is one of the better receiving tight ends that we have had in a while in Andrew Arntson.
It is in the trenches where Eastwood has to rebuild, but veteran lineman Gavin Dewese transferred from Rossford to Eastwood, where Rutherford said he “will help out our more inexperienced group on the offensive line.”
There are two all-league linemen returning, junior center Jordan Pickerel and sophomore left tackle Keegan Shank. Plus, Rutherford believes the talent is already there among his varsity newcomers, but experience will tell.
The Eagles lost to graduation two standout defensive ends in Blake Landis and Gage Might. Landis had a combined 30 tackles for a loss and sacks.
“We have some really good athletic kids who can play defensive end. We have to make sure that we get those guys some experience early on. Emmet Getz played a lot of outside linebacker for us last year, but he is going to move down to defensive end,” Rutherford said.
“At the other linebacker spots, we return (junior) Bryce Hesselbart (61 tackles), who played inside linebacker, and that is a position where experience is so critical, so getting a year of varsity experience for him will make this year’s start so much faster. (Senior) Dylan Hoffman earned a spot for us last year and he returns for us as a senior.”
Hesselbart had 61 tackles, including a combined four tackles for a loss and sacks, and Hoffman had a combined five tackles for a loss and sacks.
“One of the main advantages we have for our defense this year is we return all three guys in our secondary. (Junior) Case Boos is an all-league guy and Lake Boos, and Isaac Cherry are both back,” Rutherford said.
“We expect big things out of that group with as much experience as they have and as athletic as they are. As competitive as those guys are, that should be one of the strengths of our defense.”
Cherry had three interceptions last year, Lake Boos had two picks and Case Boos had 29 tackles.