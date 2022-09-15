PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18 victory over visiting Elmwood Tuesday. Elmwood falls to 4-6 and 1-4.
Bowling Green 3, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON — In Northern Lakes League volleyball Tuesday, Bowling Green swept host Napoleon 25-17, 25-9, 25-22.
BG is 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the NLL, while Napoleon is 1-8 and 0-5.
For BG, Madison Cowan had 11 kills, one block assist, four aces, and 16 digs, Jamie Sayen had 10 kills, one solo block, one block assist and three digs, and Abigail Slembarski had two aces, 13 digs and 25 assists.
Perrysburg 3, Sylvania Southview 0
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg volleyball swept Southview, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16, in a Northern Lakes League tilt Tuesday.
The Yellow Jacket improve to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the NLL while Southview is 1-7 and 0-5.
For Perrysburg, senior Josie Hubbard had 12 kills and senior Sara Pahl had 10 kills. Junior Wrigley Takats had five aces and senior Giana Frayer and Hubbard had four aces apiece. Frayer had 26 assists.
Takats had five block assists and Perrysburg’s only solo block, and junior Lydia Steyer and senior D Cleavenger had four BA each. Senior Avery Adamski led Perrysburg defensively with 10 digs.
Lake 3, Otsego 0
MILLBURY—Lake volleyball stayed undefeated at 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-10 sweep over visiting Otsego Tuesday.
Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 16 kills, Ella Vorst with nine kills, Vayda Delventhal with 21 assists, and Syd Stanley with 14 digs.
For Otsego, junior Faith Kiefer earned her 1,000th career assist. The Knights, 5-3 overall, suffered their first conference loss to fall to 4-1.
Springfield 3, Bowling Green 0
In Northern Lakes League boys soccer at Bobcat Stadium Tuesday, Springfield shut out Bowling Green, 3-0.
Hunter Keivens scored twice for the Blue Devils and Zaier Dar added the third goal. Springfield improves to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the NLL, while BG falls to 2-3-2 and 0-2-1.
Anthony Wayne 5, Bowling Green 0
At the Bowling Green State University tennis courts Tuesday, Anthony Wayne swept Bowling Green, 5-0, in a Northern Lakes League matchup.
In singles, defending Division I state runner-up Lilly Black (AW) defeated Libby Barnett 6-0, 6-0, Mara Boyd (AW) defeated Julia Barnett 6-0, 6-1, and Emily Szul (AW) defeated Sarah Mathey 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Alyssa Baburek and Ally Roberts (AW) defeated Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey 6-2,6-0, and Hailey Brass and Mia Rettig (AW) defeated Audra Hammer and Teeda Cromwell 6-2, 6-3.
Fostoria 5, Rossford 0
FOSTORIA — Fostoria defeated Rossford, 5-0, in a girls tennis match Tuesday. Rossford falls to 4-6.
In first singles, Alyssa Durst (F) defeated Emily McConcha (R) 6-2, 6-0. In second singles Jenna Johnson (F) defeated Maci Bihn (R) 6-0, 6-0. In third singles, Morgan Ricker (F) defeated Abbie Misko (R) 6-3, 6-2.
In first doubles, Ella Brosse and Garyana Overton (F) defeated Ashley Clark and Caitlyn Bieganowski, 6-1, 6-0. In second doubles Laura Cook and Bree Barchus (F) defeated Alexa and Alaina Schaefer 6-1, 6-1.
Perrysburg 155, Springfield 197
PERRYSBURG — At Belmont Country Club Tuesday, Perrysburg boys golfers defeated Springfield, 155-197, in a Northern Lakes League match.
Perrysburg scores were Jack Weisenburger (37), Josh Weisenburger (37), Kyle Ross (39), and Mackeane Hanley (42).
Perrysburg 169, Bowling Green 223
SWANTON — Sydney Deal shot a 33 at White Pines Golf Course to lead Perrysburg to a 169-223 Northern Lakes League girls golf victory over Bowling Green Tuesday.
For the Yellow Jackets, Paige Feldkamp shot 42, Ariyah Ellis shot 44, and Olivia Eisaman and Mia Moffitt both shot 50.
For BG, Lily Pollick shot 46, Amelia Fletcher shot 57, Kennedy Brown shot 59 and Brynn Wilhelm shot 61.
Rossford 220, Eastwood 227
PERRYSBURG — At Crosswinds Golf Course Tuesday, Rossford girls defeated Eastwood 220-227.
Rossford scores were Haley Hogan (48), Jadyn Durfey (57), Serenidy Wertz (57), Stacie Vliet (58) and Alex Spears (60).
Eastwood scores were Mariah Hahn (47), Evie Hall (55), Ella Speck (59) and Kailin Wargo (65).