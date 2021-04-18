NAPOLEON - Eastwood track and field swept the board at the Napoleon Wildcat Invitational on Saturday, as both the boys and the girls finished first in the meet. The Bowling Green boys finished fourth while the girls finished fifth.
The Eagle girls won eight total events while the boys won just three. The winners for the girls included Julia Sabo in the 100 meter dash and the pole vault; Aubrey Haas in the 100 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles; Sabo, Emma Downs, Mikayla Hoelter and Maisy Stevenson in the 4x100 meter relay; Talia Baum, Amelia Ward, Jamie Lahey and Avery Bowman in the 4x800 meter relay; Ava Kiefer in the shot put; and Olivia Newsome in the discus throw.
Sabo won the pole vault, clearing 10' - 9" to add two inches to her school record set April 9 at the Whitmer Invitational.
Other Eagles girls with high finishes included Downs, who won the preliminaries in the 200 meter dash, but placed second in the finals; Hoelter, Reilly Might, Stevenson and Haas who finished second in the 4x100 meter relay; and Stevenson, who finished second in the high jump,
The boys winners were Zach Kwiatkowski, Ryder Boice, Bryce Koprowski-Kistner and Jake Limes in the 4x100 meter relay, Dalton Hesselart in the pole vault and Koprowski-Kistner in the long jump.
Other Eagles boys with high finishes included Boice and Limes, who finished second and third in the 100 meter dash; Jay Cory, who finished third in the 3200 meter run and fourth in the 1600 meter run; Noah Smith, who finished second in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles; and Gage Might and Mason Steele, who finished second and third in the discus throw.
For the Bobcats, it was again the boys distance events where they shined, but Emily King had a nice day on the girls side as well.
King won the girls long jump and came in third in the high jump. Other high finishes for the Bobcat girls included Hannah Wagner, who finished second in the 100 meter dash; Maddie Odell, who finished third in the 200 meter dash and second in the 100 meter hurdles; Elsa Concannon, who finished second in the 400 meter dash; and Emily King, Wagner, Maddy Adams and Odell, who finished second in the 4x100 meter relay.
For the boys, winners were Gavin Lammers in the 1600 meter run, Elijah Kendrick who finished third in that race, and Lammers again in the 3200 meter run.
The boys also saw high finishes from Thomas Rigel, who finished third in the 200 meter dash and second in the pole vault; Kendrick, who placed second in the 800 meter dash; Dylan Jones, Isaiah Cook, Matt Gerwin and Ashton Studer, who finished second in the 4x100 relay.