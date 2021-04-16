PEMBERVILLE - Eastwood baseball used a two-run bottom of the sixth inning Thursday to overcome Toledo Christian at home by the score of 4-3.
The Eagles move to 11-0 with the win. Toledo Christian falls to 4-4.
It was a cold and windy day in Pemberville as temperatures were just above 40 degrees and that definitely made it harder on almost all aspects of the game.
“For the most part on the mound we were solid and I’m happy with that. Defensively there were some things to work on and at the plate, there is a lot to work on there, too. But it’s early, it’s cold and we can continue to get better,” Eastwood head coach Kevin Leady said.
Early on it was the pitchers who benefited from the cold weather as neither team was able to get any real solid contact and as a result, the score was 0-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Jared McNulty was on the mound for the Eagles and through four innings he did not allow a hit. In the second inning, however, McNulty was forced to work out of a bases loaded and two out jam that came about due to two errors and a walk in an inning.
A hard ground ball to the third baseman Jared Bonfiglio was handled nicely and Eastwood was able to walk away from the inning unharmed.
Despite the great outing for McNulty up to that point, he hadn’t received any run support. That changed in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Eastwood started off the inning with a hard hit flyout to left by Lake Boos. Two straight singles by Andrew Arsnton and Bonfiglio put them in business.
Jordan Pickerel grounded into a fielder’s choice as Toledo Christian was able to get the runner going to third. With two outs and a runner on first and second, McNulty came through, and this time at the plate as he fired a shot down the third baseline to drive in Bonfigilio for the first run of the game.
Toby Marten singled on the next play, scoring Pickerel to stretch the lead to 2-0, but Marten was thrown out trying to stretch the single to a double.
The momentum that Eastwood gained in that bottom of the fourth inning switched quickly when the top of the fifth came.
A Toledo Christian leadoff single by Zach Laplante got things started and after a fielder’s choice, a walk and a strikeout, it looked like McNulty was on his way to working himself out of trouble again. But two straight walks changed that, and McNulty was replaced by Jackson Bauer on the mound.
“On a day like today it’s hard to pitch anyways with it being cold and windy. With him (McNulty) I know he’s gonna unload the tank. He’s gonna give everything he had and he did. Obviously he got a little tired at the end and then we had a guy (Bauer) come in and throw really well for us,” Leady said.
It didn’t start out well as the first batter that Bauer faced in Daniel Kuhn shot a ball right back up the middle to score two more runs and give Toledo Christian the 3-2 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Nothing was doing for either team in the bottom and top of the next inning as Kuhn, who started the game and went six innings for Toledo Christian, had a nice bounceback inning in the bottom of the fifth to keep the Eagles at bay.
After Bauer put Toledo Christian down in order in the top of the sixth, the Eagles came to the plate in the bottom and things started out bleak with two straight flyouts. But the Eagles got four-straight two-out singles from Pickerel, Bauer, Marten and Isaac Badenhop that put the Eagles back up 4-3 going to the top of the seventh inning.
Bauer was back on the mound to try and close things out and it was rough sledding at first. Two singles and a hit by pitch had Toledo Christian sitting with bases loaded and no outs.
The pitcher Kuhn was up and had a chance to break the game open. He failed to do so, popping a pitch up to the first baseman Pickerel. It looked like a routine pop up but the Toledo Christian runner on first base ran into Pickerel as he was trying to catch the ball. Pickerel caught it, but the play still resulted in a double play for Eastwood as the umpire called runner’s interference and the runner on first base was ruled out.
The next play was a fly out to center and Eastwood squeaked out their 11th win of the season.
“We’ve got a gritty group that you are going to have to play all seven to beat us. There is no quit in these guys and I’m very proud of that. I always thought we’d get a couple more. And I’m sure they thought the same thing. I’m proud of them they continued to battle and they gave everything they could,” Leady said.
Bauer got the win on the mound, going 2.1 winning and giving up no runs on three hits. McNulty went 4.2 innings giving up three earned runs on five hits.
At the plate, Pickerel and Marten each had multi-hit games going 2-for-3. McNulty, Badenhop and Marten all picked up an RBI.
The Eagles are back in action on Friday at home vs. Elmwood. The game is slated to start at 4:45 p.m.