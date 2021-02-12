MILLBURY - Eastwood boys’ basketball defeated Lake 57-53 in a hard-fought NBC battle on Friday night.
The Eagles move to 11-6 overall and 8-2 in the NBC with the win. The Flyers, who have now lost nine games in a row fall to 3-15 and 0-10 in the NBC with the loss.
The game was close the whole way as the lead was never out of reach for the Flyers, but they just didn’t have enough to get their first win over the second-place Eagles.
Eastwood led 12-7 after one quarter and that margin only increased by two going into the locker room as the Eagles led 28-21.
Lake would make it a four-point game going into the final quarter, but wouldn’t be able to pull off the upset.
Cam Hoffman and Jalen Smith led all scorers with 17 each for the Flyers. No one else would score in double figures for the Flyers.
The Eagles had three players score in double figures. Jacob Meyer led with 15 points while Case Boos added 12 and Isaac Badenhop added 10.
Next up for the Flyers will be a home contest with Genoa on Monday. For Eastwood it will be a home matchup with Sandusky Satuday night.
EASTWOOD 12 16 12 17 – 57
LAKE 7 14 16 16 – 53
EASTWOOD
Meyer, 4-0-7—15; C. Boos, 2-1-5—12; Badenhop, 2-2-0—10; L. Boos, 1-1-3—8; Limes, 2-0-0—4; Arntson, 0-0-4—4; Buchman, 1-0-0—2; Getz, 1-0-0—2. TOTALS: 13-4-19—57
LAKE
Hoffman, 8-0-1—17; Smith, 5-2-1—17; Saffran, 3-0-2—8; Hayward, 0-1-0—3; Howard, 0-1-0—3; Lowe, 0-1-0—3; Tobias, 1-0-0—2; King, 0-0—0; Delventhal, 0-0—0; Parsons, 0-0—0; Anderson, 0-0—0; Moore, 0-0—0; Perry, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 17-5-4—53