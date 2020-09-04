PEMBERVILLE - Eastwood made quick business of Otsego Thursday night. The Eagles posted an impressive 12-0 victory over the Knights, including nine goals in the first half.
Eastwood is now 4-1 on the year, including 2-0 in NBC contests. Otsego meanwhile drops to 0-3-1.
“We’re really happy. We got everyone in. We played well. I’m just happy how we played,” Eagles head coach Megan Rutherford said.
Eastwood netted seven goals in the first 24 minutes of the contest. The offensive onslaught began 40 seconds in when Jada Jensen scored off a Kenna Souder assist. Two minutes would go by when the same duo scored and assisted again to make the game 2-0 Eagles.
Souder would take the ball herself and put it past the goal line to make the score read 3-0 Eastwood. It would be the first in a hat trick evening for the junior.
“(Kenna) played very well. The shots were well-placed. Movement off the ball was good. Passing went well. She had an all-around good game,” Rutherford said.
The second of Souder’s hat trick goals came next. The midfielder scored with 31 minutes left off an assist from Mikayla Hoelter. All told, the Eagles would tally 11 assists on their 12 goals.
After a Sydney Ameling goal made it 5-0 Eagles, it would be a pair of freshmen to score next. Reilly Might and Delaine Zura scored with 22 and 16 minutes remaining, respectively. It would be the first of Zura’s two goals in the contest.
“As a freshman, she’s playing really well. She continues to grow and improve every day. She’s willing to try new things. I love how she plays. She plays with joy. She’s willing to add some flare to her game, pull some crazy moves, and try new things, so I love that kind of an attitude with freshmen,” Rutherford said.
Late in the contest senior goalkeeper Jaylee Souder was moved to the outfield for a chance at a goal as well as playing closer to her sister.
“She’s been wanting to do that, so we were happy to be able to get her in and play with her sister on the field for a little bit,” said Rutherford.
Souder scored her hat trick goal with less than seven minutes remaining in the half. The final goal of the period came from sophomore Claire Carpenter, making the halftime score 9-0 in favor of Eastwood.
The Eagles would take their foot off the gas in the second half. Zura scored the second of her two goals with 31 minutes left to put Eastwood up by double digits. Senior Kayla Serres notched the first varsity goal of her career with less than 30 minutes to go in the half.
Finally, with less than 24 minutes remaining, Kaylynn Simon made the scoreboard read 12-0.
Eastwood will prepare for their road trip to Swanton on Saturday. Otsego will play again Tuesday when they travel to Liberty Center.