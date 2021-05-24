Eastwood baseball defeated Columbus Grove 8-0 in a Division III sectional final on Friday while Rossford and Elmwood baseball ended their postseason runs in sectional finals.
Columbus Grove at Eastwood
Ethan Rapp took the mound for the Eagles and threw seven innings of shutout ball against Columbus Grove, who was the No. 9 seed in the Elida district. Eastwood is the No. 2 seed.
The win puts the Eagles at 24-3 now for the season they will now move on to play Allen East in the district semifinals next week.
After a scoreless first inning from both teams, Eastwood jumped on Columbus Grove starter Brenton Renner for six runs in the second inning. The first four batters of the inning reached via a hit by pitch, a walk and two straight singles, the second of which from Caleb Recker drove in the first two runs of the game.
Three more singles and a couple of runs coming in on a fielder’s choice resulted in the other four runs in the inning.
The other two runs for the Eagles came in the fourth inning with back-to-back doubles from Andrew Arnston and Jordan Pickerel as well as a single from Jackson Bauer.
That gave the Eagles an 8-0 lead and that proved to be plenty enough for Rapp on the mound who went seven innings and gave up no runs on four hits, nine strikeouts and four walks.
At the plate Eastwood was led by Case Boos, Arnston and Pickerel who each had two hits. Boos and Pickerel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Arnston went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Jared Bonfiglio and Bauer each had an RBI as well.
Eastwood will now play Allen East in district semifinals. The Mustangs come in as the No. 3 seed at 19-9 after defeating the No. 7 seed Delphos Jefferson 3-2 in their sectional final. The game is set to be played at Elida High School Thursday with a start time of 4:30 p.m.
Rossford at Defiance
It was a battle of the Bulldogs on Friday in a Division II Sectional Final as No. 9 seeded Rossford baseball took on the No. 1 seed Defiance. Defiance came up on top with a 7-3 victory.
Rossford finishes at 15-13 for the season with the loss.
Neither team scored in the first two innings as Jerimiah McIlroy pitched well on the bump for Rossford.
That changed in the middle innings as Defiance scored three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth inning to open up a 7-1 lead after four. The one run for Rossford came in the fourth from a Tyler Dowell RBI single.
Neither team scored again until the seventh inning when Rossford tried to get a rally going, and did to an extent, getting two runs on a pinch hit two-RBI single from Jacob Handy. But the two runs weren’t enough, and Rossford was sent home.
McIlroy received the loss for Rossford going 3.1 innings and giving up six runs (four earned) on three hits, a strikeout and three walks. Logan Cameron and Andrew McManus each saw time on the mound as well.
Carter Hollstein was the only player able to notch two hits for Rossford going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Dowell went 1-for-2 with an RBI while Handy went 1-for-1 with two RBIs. Brandon Swope was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Elmwood at Coldwater
No. 11 seeded Elmwood baseball came up short against the No.1 seeded Coldwater, falling 9-2 in Division III Sectional Final on Friday.
The Royals finish the season at 10-15 with the loss.
Andrew Holland got the start on the bump for Elmwood, only allowing one hit, but giving up six runs while striking out three.
The Cavaliers started out hot, getting five runs in the first two innings and scoring one in the third and fourth innings as well. The fifth inning was the only inning that Coldwater did not have a run come across the plate.
Elmwood’s runs came in the third and sixth innings.