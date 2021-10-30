Eight seniors on the Eastwood girls soccer team are making their fourth trip to the Division III regional tournament.
In a game moved from the wet conditions at Genoa’s field to the artificial turf at Bowling Green’s Bobcat Stadium, Eastwood defeated Lake, 2-0, as the seniors won their fourth district championship.
No. 2 ranked Eastwood moves to 19-0 while Lake sees its season end at 11-7-1. It was Eastwood’s 18th shutout victory this season.
Eastwood senior forward Aubrey Haas scored both goals, one on a rebounded shot in the first half and she added another on a second half penalty kick.
Haas broke 100 goal mark. With 2 goals she is now at 101 total.
Eastwood senior midfielder Kaylynn Simon, who had a team high 17 steals (includes intercepts) and four shots, says it took years of hard work for her class to make the district championships happen.
“We’ve been working hard all four of our years,” Simon said.
“We go to practices every day and it’s just like a reward for all of our hard work all season. It’s not just now, but we’ve worked so hard. Now, having that pay-off is really cool to see,” Simon said.
Eastwood coach Megan Rutherford calls Simon the “quarterback” of the team, and Simon relishes the role. You don’t have to be close to the pitch to hear Simon communicating to her teammates.
“I just try to direct the underclassmen and people around me to encourage them to do better,” Simon said.
“If they make a mistake, to tell them to fix it and make sure they know where people are so they can guard them in a sense — keep them in position and keep everybody organized on the field.”
Haas’ first goal came eight minutes and 52 seconds after the opening kickoff. After a corner kick from Simon, Lake senior goalkeeper Brigid Enright made a save on a close range shot by Eastwood senior midfielder Sydney Ameling.
However, Haas was right there to knock in the rebound. It is something that the Eagles rehearse on a regular basis.
“We framed the goal perfectly,” Rutherford said. “We practice it a lot and they executed it to perfection.
“If you can’t put it in, you put it across the face of the goal and then you find it. Haas and Ameling did that and Haas put in a great ball. Set pieces are crucial in games like this where it is going to be a little bit sloppy.”
Haas’ second goal came from a series of fouls whistled against the Flyers.
Haas was fouled just outside the box with 27:40 remaining, and Simon used the opportunity to send her 27-foot free kick directly at Enright, but the Lake keeper made a diving save.
Less than two minutes later, Haas was fouled inside the box, and this time was rewarded with a PK opportunity. Haas sent her line drive shot to Enright’s right and into the net, putting Eastwood up 2-0 with 25:52 remaining.
Eastwood outshot Lake, 26-3, and the Eagles had 18 shots on goal to the Flyers’ two.
However, Lake maintained a healthy 10-minute possession in Eastwood’s defensive zone early in the first half. It is something the Eagles are not used to, having outscored opponents 148-2 this season.
“I figured we’d settle in. Once (senior midfielder) Jada (Jensen) got hurt, it was a little bit of a scramble there for a moment and had the girls flustered,” Rutheford said.
“So, once we got settled down, got back to a rhythm, especially in the second half we really got going with the possessions,” Rutherford continued.
“It was mainly overcoming another injury, another starter down, where alright, next man up and settle back in. We got in our groove and started playing more of our style.”
Near the end of that possession, Lake speedy senior forward Ava Ayers beat a defender on a breakaway and she was one-on-one with Eastwood freshman keeper Jordan Jensen,
Ayers shot went just left of the crossbar, but it took a while for the Eagles to recover.
“We knew Lake was a very direct team, so we knew as long as we had enough defensive pressure in that middle third, we would be fine,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford believes the wet conditions were an equalizer, too. Eastwood defeated Lake 6-0 and 4-0 in Northern Buckeye Conference games this season, but this was much closer.
“It was a wet turf,” Rutherford said. “We knew it was going to be a little bit more of a sloppier game.
“We’ll probably get more turf games, so we’ll get used to it as we go. Windy, wet conditions, and we knew it was going to be a little bit sloppy and we weren’t going to get as many possessions as we wanted.”
If Ayers had scored on her breakaway, it would have tied the game at one goal apiece, which might have affected the Flyers’ gameplan down the stretch.
“We had a gameplan going in and we did it, but inexperience showed up,” Lake coach Don Jablonski said.
“They are ranked second in the state, and we had to finish our shots, and we had some opportunities, but we just didn’t finish the shots that we had.
“That’s been pretty much our season — not finishing shots when we had close games,” Jablonski added.
Enright, the 2020 Northern Buckeye Conference Keeper of the Year had 16 saves while Jordan Jensen had two for the Eagles.
Now, Eastwood gets the winner of Liberty-Benton and Bluffton in a regional semifinal Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
The last three years, L-B ended Eastwood’s season in the regional tournament.
This year, Eastwood is playing without its three-time first team All-Ohioan, senior midfielder Kenna Souder, who is out for the season with an injury. Rutherford is confident her team can overcome.
“We opened our season with them (5-0 win over L-B), and we had a solid win. I hope that gives us confidence to go into this next game. As long as we feel fresh, I think that we will be alright,” Rutherford said.