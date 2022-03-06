ROSSFORD — In the Division III district wrestling tournament, Eastwood senior Gavin Owens (40-1) continued his dominance in the 138-pound weight class.
Owens won a district title Sunday by a narrow 3-2 decision over Monroeville sophomore Ashton Homan (43-5) in the championship match and will be one of four No. 1 seeds at the state tournament.
At George Wolfe Field House Saturday and Sunday, Lake placed eighth as a team, scoring 60 points.
The top seven were Milan Edison (136), Delta (124½), Liberty Center (100½), Archbold (94), Tinora (94), Monroeville (83) and Gibsonburg (77½).
The Flyers had two placers — one for second and one for third. Eastwood, which had one district champion and two others place fourth and fifth, finished tenth with 61 points.
Otsego had three placers at second, third and fourth, to score 58 points, good enough for 11 points.
Elmwood, which had one third place wrestler, finished in a tie for 22nd place with Liberty-Benton for 22nd with 29 points. The top four wrestlers advance to state with the fifth serving as an alternate.
Otsego sophomore Trevor Wilcox (33-7) finished as district runner-up, losing his 113-pound championship by an 11-5 decision to Edison Max Hermes (54-3).
At 120, Lake senior Eli Guyton (24-6) was district runner-up, losing in the championship to Genoa freshman Phoenix Contos (37-4) by a 15-0 technical fall.
Lake senior Cristian Lecki (36-4) placed third, defeating Otsego junior Joey Manley (29-13), who was fourth, in the consolation final, 5-1.
Elmwood junior Cannon Endicott (33-12) defeated Eastwood junior Bryce Hesselbart (37-7), 3-1, in the consolation final to finish third and fourth.
Otsego senior Micah May (30-8) pinned Lucas senior Zane Finley (35-8) in 2:10 to place third at 215 pounds.