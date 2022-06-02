All three divisions of the 114th Annual Boys and 47th Annual Girls State Track and Field Tournament are back at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
The Eastwood girls have three Division II qualifiers — junior Julia Sabo in the pole vault, junior Olivia Newsome in the discus and senior Ava Kiefer in the shot put.
“I am very excited for the three qualifiers as this will be a great experience and opportunity for them to compete at Jesse Owens Stadium,” Eastwood girls coach Nicole Sabo said. “Having all three divisions back at one location brings about a sense of excitement and an atmosphere that can’t be matched.”
Sabo advanced to state with a fourth-place pole vault of 11 feet. Beaumont senior Madyson Treharne won the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches, while Caledonia River Valley freshman Eva Moran and Tallmadge sophomore Kate Archer both cleared 11 feet.
“At regionals, Julia had to work through a little adversity on making some of the heights on second and third attempts,” coach Sabo, Julia’s mother, said.
“She has cleared those heights on numerous occasions and knew she was capable of clearing the heights need to qualify for the state meet. She has been practicing hard this week and is confident going into this competition.”
In a regional packed with many of the state’s top throwers, Newsome and Kiefer did not place in the top four at regionals, but both advanced as at-large qualifiers — Newsome in the discus (125-7) and Kiefer in the shot put (38-1½).
“Olivia and Ava had to wait to be sure they had qualified to the state meet as both earned one of the two at-large qualifying spots,” Nicole Sabo said.
“We were pretty confident after Thursday and Saturday’s (regional) competition but wanted to see their names on the qualifiers list before getting too excited.
“Both have been throwing very well lately and both are in a good position to make finals.”
On Sunday, Kiefer and Newsome will both be competing in the state hammer competition, which is also held at Jesse Owens Stadium, but will not score into team totals.
In the boys state meet, Eastwood junior Dalton Hesselbart qualified for the state D-II meet by finishing fourth in the pole vault (13-6) at the Lexington regional.
“It was a good regional as the fifth-place jumper made it as well as the at-large bid,” Eastwood boys coach Brian Sabo said.
“Clearing a PR (personal record) at the state meet is the goal. I told them I don’t actually care if they clear it or not, I want to see the intent, energy and drive to PR,” Brian Sabo said. “That may mean more to me than the actual clearance. It is also cool to be jumping at Jesse Owens again.”