Eastwood High School junior Calvin Price qualified for the Division II state swimming and diving championships in the 200 free and 100 free during a district meet at Bowling Green State University over the weekend.
Price finished seventh in the 200 free with a qualifying time of 1:47.09. He finished fifth in the 100 free with a time of 47.98. Price will compete on Thursday in Canton.
Also qualifying from the area were swimmers from Anthony Wayne High School. Madeline Blakely will compete in the 100 back stroke, Allie Barasch in the 100 fly, Wade LaMastus in the 100 breast stroke, Will LaMastus in the 100 back stroke and Holli Torok will compete in the one meter dive event.