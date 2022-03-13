COLUMBUS — Eastwood senior Gavin Owens (43-1) will be wrestling for a Division III state championship today at Ohio State University ’s Jerome Schottenstein Center .
On Saturday, Owens won an 11-4 quarterfinal decision over Greenon senior Arlie Benson Jr. (46-6) and then the Eagle downed Barnesville sophomore Skyler King (46-6) in the semifinals.
Owens will wrestle Legacy Christian senior Camron Lacure (22-4) for a state title. The championships are slated for 5 p.m.
In Division II, Bowling Green senior Cameron Deiter (32-2) will wrestle in the consolation semifinals Sunday morning after losing in the state semifinals.
In his 126-pound quarterfinal match, Deiter won 3-2 over St. Paris Graham freshman Bryce Kohler (32-12), but fell in the semis to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary junior Bryce Skinner (19-4), 3-2.
At 157, BG junior Mike Kinzel (40-7) lost 7-6 in the quarterfinals to Louisville senior Brenden Severs (40-10), sending Kinzel to the consolation round.
Kinzel defeated Wauseon senior Connor Twigg (41-11), 5-3, but was eliminated by Ashland junior Jon Metzger (49-9), 3-0.
In the D-II team standings, Graham is in first with 154 points and BG sits in 30th place with 12 points.
Otsego sophomore Trevor Wilcox (36-8) will continue wrestling today in the D-III consolation semifinals at 113 pounds.
Wilcox lost in the quarterfinals to Miami East junior Cooper Shore (28-1), 11-4, but won his first consolation against North Union junior Trace Williams (43-7) by 11-3 major decision.
Wilcox advanced to today with a 6-3 decision over Mogadore senior Brady Funk (36-5).
At 132, Lake senior Cristian Lecki (39-5) will wrestle in the consolations semis Sunday after defeating Legacy Christian sophomore Brayden Brown (26-8), 4-1, and Troy Christian junior Jaden Shaffer (13-4), 1-0.
At 165, Elmwood junior Cannon Endicott (34-14) was eliminated after losing in the quarterfinals to Garfield junior Hunter Andel (34-4), 7-3, in the quarterfinals and to Adena senior Isaac Gray (47-4), 8-6, in the consolation bracket.
Lake senior Eli Guyton (25-8) was also eliminated in the 120-pound consolation round by Lima Central Catholic senior Gavin Caprella (37-5), 5-0.
In D-III, Legacy Christian remains in first place, scoring 103½ points. Eastwood is 25th with 19½ points, Otsego and Lake are tied for 39th with 10 points and Elmwood is 73rd with two points.