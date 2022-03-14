COLUMBUS — Eastwood wrestler Gavin Owens was a state runner-up at 106 pounds his freshman year, he did not get to wrestle his junior year because of a global pandemic, and last year as a junior he was fifth at 132 pounds.
This year, Owens was set to win his state title. Only Xenia Legacy Christian senior Camron Lacure stood in his way in the 138-pound championship Sunday at Ohio State University’s Jerome Schottenstein Center.
Lacure (23-4) got a takedown in each of the first two periods and then held on for a 5-3 victory. Owens finishes the season 43-2.
Owens, who is taller, found an odd opponent in Lacure, who is short and stocky and was able to get leverage, leaving Owens virtually helpless to score a takedown.
“With so much shorter guys, it’s hard to get under them and take shots,” Owens said. “I had to do something different.
“I was trying to get an inside trip but he was getting low and getting away from it, so that was hard to do, too,” Owens continued. “He had some power.”
Eastwood coach Joe Wyant notes that sometimes the match-up affects the outcome more than the wrestlers’ skills.
“He (Lacure) was short and his legs are like tree trunks,” Wyant said. “He (Owens) had a nice pick (outside leg trip) where normally he would gotten most guys on the pick, then he (Lacure) jacked him and he tried to do an inside trip.
“I thought he had him, but that kid is just so strong and short to the ground — he is just stocky. He kept it close and had a chance at the end,” Wyant continued.
“That guy is really good. He beat us last year a lot worse, but we (Owens) did a good job.”
No one is counting out the season that Owens, a three-time state placer, had. He likely would have been a four-time state placer if it weren’t for the pandemic.
“It was a good season, finishing with only two losses. It was nice to be back in the finals,” Owens said. “It was fun, especially here.”
Wyant believes Owens closed his career with his best season performance ever.
“His season has been great, and he’s had a great career. He has like, 170 wins by now. It is the second time he is state runner-up,” Wyant said.