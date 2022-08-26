PEMBERVILLE — At Eastwood’s Jerry Rutherford Stadium Friday, Bowling Green knew what was coming. It was just a matter of stopping it.
Out of its wing-T offense, Eastwood (2-0) ran the ball 50 times for 328 yards on their way to a 28-0 non-conference victory over the Bobcats (1-1) at Freedom Field.
Four Eastwood senior backs did most of the toting and you never knew who was going to get the football next.
“As coaches, we have a four-back offense, and you have to defend all of the guys,” Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said.
“They all run hard, they fake well for each other, they love to block, and when you can get that going you have a chance to move the ball in our offense,” Rutherford continued.
Eastwood quarterback Case Boos carried the football 10 times for 105 yards. When it was not Boos’ turn it was one of three running backs — Bryce Hesselbart had seven carries for 77 yards, Bryce DeFalco ran 16 times for 75 yards, and Isaac Reynolds had nine carries for 59 yards.
“Isaac Reynolds, he is a new one carrying the ball and he just pounds the rock,” Boos said. “He’s just not going to give up and he’s just going to fight for us.”
“Same with both Bryces — they have so much grit and they are never going to give up on us. And the offensive linemen have our backs. Those offensive linemen — those are our guys.”
It all starts with Eastwood’s line, led by its starters, 5-foot-10, 202-pound junior Kaiden Sanchez, 6-0, 205-pound senior Shayne O’Brien, 5-8, 178-pound senior Anthony Molina, 5-9, 237-pound senior Joey Grzegorczyk, 6-0, 200-pound senior Jaleel Rayford, and 5-9, 190-pound senior Jordan Pickerel.
“I thought the line made some progress today. We were getting movement up front,” Rutherford said.
“They were throwing some different looks at us and we were able to pick up those different looks, and that was a big step for our team because Bowling Green is pretty good. They have some good athletes.”
Meanwhile Eastwood’s defense shut out its second opponent in two games. The Eagles held BG to 23 yards rushing on 20 carries and 95 yards passing, forced two lost fumbles. and had three sacks.
“It’s a lot of preparation,” said Boos, a defensive back. “During the week we spend a lot of time together going over their stuff and watching film.
“(Defensive) coach (Denton) Saunders gets us ready each week and I think that’s the main root of the success of our defense.”
Rutherford added, “I think our defense plays real fast. It starts during practice. Coach Saunders has a great plan during practice.
“Our guys love to practice, and the guys who give us the look all week love to do that. So, we get a good look throughout the week, and obviously they love to fly around, and they love to hit.”
Eastwood scored three second half touchdowns to eventually put the game away after leading by only 7-0 at halftime.
Boos ran around right end for a six-yard TD on Eastwood’s first second half possession, capping a seven-play, 64-yard drive.
Boos scored on a 17-yard touchdown run heading towards the left corner of the end zone on Eastwood’s next possession, capping a six-play, 44-yard drive with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter.
DeFalco scored on a one-yard plunge, capping a nine-play, 47-yard drive with 4:42 remaining in the game.
In the first half, however, BG, coming off a 35-0 season opening victory over Lake, carried the momentum with them to Eastwood.
The Bobcats had seven first downs in the opening half to Eastwood’s six and the Bobcats had 34 offensive plays to Eastwood’s 21. However, BG never found the end zone.
“We never gave up. In the first half, I felt like offensively we had opportunities, and we have got to execute. We’ve got to get out of our way,” BG second-year coach Josh Wade said.
“Against a team like Eastwood that battles well, we can’t afford to make mistakes of our own. We must control what we can control.
“We must take care of the football a little better, we have to make sure we know our assignments up front, and we have to know where we are going with the football and what routes we are running. So, it’s a combination of everybody,” Wade continued.
BG senior quarterback Kadin Shank threw nine first half completions for 71 yards, and the Bobcats were finding ways to move the ball but could not find the end zone.
“They gave us some problems on a couple things early, but we were able to make some adjustments and then find a way to get stops on third down. That is what we are doing right now,” Rutherford said.
The game’s first score came when Boos threw a 23-yard TD pass to his tight end, Sanchez, putting Eastwood up 7-0 with 1:51 remaining in the first half.
“Defensively, I told them at halftime, ‘Hey, you tell me we are down 7-0 and Eastwood has a passing touchdown, I’ll take it every year,’” Wade said.
Eastwood, which scored on big plays in their 17-0 season-opening win at Ottawa-Glandorf, had to pound the rock and chip away in the trenches during the second half.
“We weren’t sure how it was going to turn out,” Rutherford said. “Obviously, we are OK busting off big plays. But we can get to driving the ball, too.
“So, when it came down to it, and we could get five or six yards at a time, we were good with that because we could wear them down.”
Eastwood finished with 365 total yards to BG’s 115. Shank completed 12-of-28 passes for 95 yards, Boos had two completions, both to Sanchez, in four passes for 37 yards.
Peyton Harris led BG’s ground game with 48 yards on 13 carries, Brock Hastings caught five passes for 45 yards, Evan Brandt caught five passes for 36 yards.
Defensively, Dalton Hesselbart had two sacks for the Eagles for nine yards and Bryce Hesselbart had one sack for five yards.
Wade hopes his team will learn from playing against a physical football team.
“Nothing but respect to Eastwood,” Wade said. “Obviously, those guys — they do what they are doing. Yes, they grind it out. But I was also proud of our guys.
“You know, we never gave up. We kept battling. It’s something that we can learn from and hopefully get better this week. We got to make sure our offenses and defenses get in a good week of practice.”