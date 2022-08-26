PEMBERVILLE — At Eastwood’s Jerry Rutherford Stadium Friday, Bowling Green knew what was coming. It was just a matter of stopping it.

Out of its wing-T offense, Eastwood (2-0) ran the ball 50 times for 328 yards on their way to a 28-0 non-conference victory over the Bobcats (1-1) at Freedom Field.

