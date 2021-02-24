PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood scored 11 of the first 13 points of the game and never looked back, downing Maumee Valley Country Day, 61-38, in a Division III sectional game Wednesday evening.
With the victory the Eagles (14-8) will play Northern Buckeye Conference rival Otsego (9-12) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Eastwood in the sectional final. The Knights advanced with a 39-36 win over Evergreen on Wednesday.
The Eagles head coach Todd Henline was pleased with the offensive and defensive effort of his team, especially in the first half. Eastwood led 18-7 after one quarter and 34-15 at the half.
“The first half we did a good job of handling their different looks,” Henline said. “They gave us a couple of different looks offensively and a couple of different looks defensively.
“My guys were pretty quick at reacting and getting into what we talked about,” he continued. “Our first half was pretty solid at both ends.”
Maumee Valley’s best quarter was the third, but Eastwood outscored the Hawks 16-13. The Eagles then closed out the game with an 11-10 effort in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played hard. The biggest thing that we are trying to work on is staying under control,” Henline said. “That’s one of their strengths (Maumee Valley). They get you playing helter-skelter because they are quick and athletic and trapping you all over the place.
“In the second half I thought our defense was where it was needed to be. I just think we got caught helter-skelter offensively,” he added. “To be honest I thought our concentration on the defensive end on both halves was pretty good.”
Three Eagles scored in double figures with the Boos brothers — Lake with 13 and Case with 12 – leading the way. Emmet Getz came off the bench to score 11 points for Eastwood. In all, eight Eagles scored in the game.
“Our bench tonight picked up where we left off, so to speak. When the guys came in, they picked up right where the other guys had been. It was a good team win,” Henline said. “The last half of the year we have been pretty balanced scoring. If you take one guy away the other guy is scoring. It’s been nice to see.”
Maumee Valley was led by Christian Majors who came off the bench to score a game-high 16 points.
Eastwood and Otsego played one regular season game with the Eagles posting a 54-31 win on Feb. 21.
MAUMEE VALLEY 7 8 13 10 — 38
EASTWOOD 18 16 16 11 – 61
MAUMEE VALLEY
Chow, 0-0—0; Lumsden, 2-2—6; Sims, 2-0—4; Kaminski, 0-0—0; G. Kuhl, 0-1-0—3; Parcher, 1-1-1—6; Majors, 3-2-4—16; Dickerson, 1-1—3; Schoepf, 0-0—0; T. Kuhl. TOTALS: 9-4-8—38
EASTWOOD
C. Boos, 2-2-2—12; L. Boos, 5-1-0—13; Badenhop, 3-1-0—9; Meyer, 3-1—7; Buchman, 1-1-3; Amtson, 2-0—4; Limes, 1-0—2; Getz, 5-1—11; Hagg, 0-0—0; Dosch, 0-0—0; Boice, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 22-4-5—61.