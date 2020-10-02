PEMBERVILLE – Eastwood’s offense exploded for a 52-28 victory over Elmwood in a Northern Buckeye Conference contest Friday. The Eagles outscored Elmwood 31-14 in the second half.
Eastwood is now 5-1 and has a bye before opening the playoffs on Oct. 17. The Royals are 3-3.
The Eagles put together 420 yards in total offense with Bryce Koprowski-Kistner carrying for ball 31 times for 166 yards and a touchdown. Eastwood finished with 398 rushing yards on 62 carries.
“We played hard and we got a lot of guys involved,” Eastwood head coach Craig Rutherford said. “Offensively, it was one of our more balanced games. A lot of guys carried the ball and a lot of guys scored touchdowns.
“We don’t have the one guy who is getting 200 or 300 yards a night. But we feel we have a lot of guys that can get yardage for us and that was fun to see.”
Elmwood head coach Greg Bishop said his team made too many mistakes during the game which was close at halftime with Eastwood holding a 21-14 lead.
“We were right there, but at the end we tried to get our momentum going and trying to get back in the game,” Bishop said. “Throughout the whole four quarters we need to be executing. … We just need to try to keep it rolling. We have to score points when we have a chance to do it.”
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and scored on a 75-yard, 15-play drive taking 7:03 off the clock. Koprowski-Kistner scored the touchdown on a 2-yard run and Connor Oberhouse kicked the PAT.
Eastwood made it 14-0 with 5:27 remaining in the first half with Ethan Kwiatkowski running the final 20 yards for the TD to cap a 12 play 79-yard possession. Oberhouse kicked the PAT.
Elmwood quickly countered with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Wickard to Mason Oliver. Will Sorensen kicked the PAT with 4:22 left in the half.
The Eagles answered with a quick 66-yard six-play drive for a touchdown. Gage Might scored on a 5-yard run and Oberhouse kicked the PAT to make it 21-7. The drive took only 2:01.
Elmwood needed just four plays to score as Wickard connected with Mason Mossbarger for a 67-yard touchdown. Mossbarger went down the left sideline to score with 1:34 remaining in the half. Sorensen kicked the PAT to cut Eastwood’s lead to 21-14 at the break.
To start the second half, Eastwood forced a three-and-out and then moved 49 yards on seven plays to score. Jared McNulty hit a 27-yard pass to Gage Might. Oberhouse kicked the PAT to make it 28-14 with 7:16 left in the third quarter.
Wickard and Oliver capped a 68-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to close to within 28-21 with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles moved the ball to the 13-yard line, but settled for a 30-yard field goal for a 31-21 lead.
Case Boos’ interception for the Eagles set up a quick three plays 70-yard drive for a touchdown. Might made a 46-yard run to start the drive. Isaac Cherry ended the drive with a 9-yard scoring run and Oberhouse kicked the PAT. It was 38-21 with 7:51 remaining in the game.
The Eagles then scored a 25-yard fumble return by Blade Landis. With Oberhouse’s PAT, Eastwood was ahead with a 45-21 lead and 5:56 left to play.
Cherry set up another score with a 46-yard interception return. McNulty threw a 1-yard pass to Andrew Arntson for a touchdown with Oberhouse kicking the PAT to close out the Eagles scoring.
Eastwood had a 52-21 lead with the touchdown and there was a running clock until the final 1:53 of the game.
Wickard hit Moosbarger with a 39-yard touchdown pass and Sorensen kicked the PAT with less than two minutes left in the game for the final 52-28 score.
In addition to Koprowski-Kistner’s 166 yards, Kwiatkowski rushed six times for 63 yards, Boos run five times for 61 yards and Might carried the ball four times for 59 yards. Might scored on both a rushing touchdown and a receptions TD.
McNulty was 3-of-5 passing for 32 yards and two touchdowns.
“With their run game we knew we had to be physical at time. They were more physical than us. We got some stops, but for four quarters we have to be more physical on defense to beat a very good Eastwood team,” Bishop said.
With the bye, the Eagles will not be playing a game for 15 days.
“We went out of as hard as we can and have a great night, enjoy this game and enjoy the fact that we are out here,” Rutherford said. “Our guys played hard and we had some fun tonight.”
For the Royals, Wickard was 11-of-28 passing with 239 yards and three interceptions.
“Their quarterback made good decisions for most of the night,” Rutherford said about the sophomore Wickard. “And their running backs are tough … “They definitely have some playmakers out in space.”
“He does a good job of throwing the ball,” Bishop said about Wickard. “He sees some things other kids don’t see.”
Oliver had seven receptions for 119 yards and Mossbarger had three catches for 115 yards. Gunner Endicott rushed seven times for 41 yards and Oliver carried the ball eight times for 31 yards.
Elmwood hosts Lakota in the Division V playoffs next Saturday.
EASTWOOD 52, ELMWOOD 28
Elmwood 0 14 7 7 — 28
Eastwood 7 14 10 21 — 52
EA – Koprowski-Kistner, 2 run (Oberhouse kick)
EA – Kwiatkowski, 20 run (Oberhouse kick)
EL— Oliver, 64 pass from Wickard (Sorensen kick)
EA – Might, 5 run (Oberhouse kick)
EL – Mossbarger, 67 pass from Wickard (Sorensen kick)
EA – Might, 27 pass from McNulty (Oberhouse kick)
EL – Oliver, 9 pass from Wickard (Sorensen kick)
EA – Oberhouse, 30 field goal
EA – Cherry, 9 run (Oberhouse kick)
EA – Landis, 25 fumble return (Oberhouse kick)
EA – Arnston, 1 pass from McNulty (Oberhouse kick)
EL – Mossbarger, 39 pass from Wickard (Sorensen kick)