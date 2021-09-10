Eastwood amassed 369 total yards in routing Woodmore, 63-0, in both teams’ Northern Buckeye Conference opener at Freedom Field.
The Eagles stayed perfect at 4-0 while Woodmore, which has failed to score in four games, falls to 0-4.
The Eagles had 198 yards rushing and 17 first downs to the Wildcats’ four. They held the Wildcats to 43 total yards.
Eastwood quarterback Lake Boos completed 7-of-8 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns.
Boos threw a 29-yard strike to brother Case Boos, a 2-yard TD pass to Isaac Cherry, and 35-yard and 46-yard TD passes to Dylan Hoffman.
Eastwood back Bryce Koprowski-Kistner ran for 77 yards on 10 carries, including two 2-yard TD runs.
Caiden Maize ran for 67 yards on seven carries, including a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Aaron Thompson had a 4-yard TD run in the third and ran for 14 yards on three carries.
Case Boos ran for 31 yards on three carries, and he caught three passes for 71 yards. Hoffman caught two passes for 81 yards and Koprowski-Kistner had one catch for 17 yards.
In the first quarter, Eastwood linebacker Ethan Kwiatkowski recovered a Blake Amroth fumble and returned the ball 17 yards for a touchdown.
Andrew Badenhop and Dalton Hesselbart led the Eastwood defense with five tackles apiece and Emmet Getz and Isaac Reynolds had four tackles each, plus Getz had a tackle for a loss.
For Woodmore, Amroth had 18 yards on nine carries, Brent Deal had 12 yards on four carries, and Braydyn Brubaker led the Wildcats with five tackles.