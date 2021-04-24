PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood girls track came up just short at the Eastwood Relays on Friday night, coming in second place behind Liberty Benton. The Eagle boys finished fifth in the meet while the Bowling Green High School girls finished fifth and the boys finished sixth.
It was the first time that this meet took place since 2018 as last year’s was cancelled to due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 2019 meet was canceled due to weather.
“Unless you were a senior or ran as a freshman, none of these kids had gotten to experience this meet,” Eastwood boys head coach Brian Sabo said.
Bowling Green head coach Scott Wongrowski was happy to see his team working as just that, a team, rather than going for the individual wins.
“We got to see some kids really perform and win as a group more than just individual accolades. That’s the fun part of being at a relay-type event is to see the kids win together,” Wongrowski said.
The Eastwood girls won five events while the boys won none but had plenty of high finishes. It was the opposite for Bowling Green as their boys won three events while the girls won none but had plenty of high finishes.
“We didn’t have many personal records, we weren’t outstanding, but we were consistent. It was some of the same times that we have been running,” Sabo said. “I told the guys even if we were PR’d in everything, we might have finished third. The competition there was just really good.”
The competition featured several Division I schools including Anthony Wayne, Findlay and Whitmer. Liberty-Benton took the meet in the girls while Findlay won in boys.
All three of the wins for the Bowling Green boys came from distance running as Gavin Lammers won the 1600 meter race; Kadin Shank, Isaiah Cook, Thomas Rigel and Elijah Kendrick took first in the 1600 sprint medley and in the distance medley; Aaron Partin, Alex Alvarez-Munoz, Lammers and Kendrick took first place in the boys distance medley.
The girls also had an impressive distance finish with Bella Roach, Maddie Odell, Elsa Concannon and Hannah Judson taking third place in the 1600 sprint medley.
“We expect them (distance runners) to do well and they keep exceeding those expectations.” Wongrowski said. “We knew they had it in them and they brought it. Gavin Lammers ran a fantastic race in that showcase 1600.”
Next came the girls 4x100 meter relays where the Eastwood girls started to make their mark. Saylor King, Julia Sabo, Emma Downs and Mikayla Hoelter placed third for the Eagles with a time of 52:03 behind Start High School who won the race.
The boys also finished third in the 4x100 relay as Zach Kwiatkowski, Ryder Boice, Bryce Koprowski-Kistner and Jake Limes finished with a time of 45.51, two seconds behind the winners from Clay High School.
The Eastwood girls continued their impressive run with a win from Talia Baum, Amelia Ward, Maisy Stevenson and Avery Bowman in the 4x800 meter relay. The boys went on to finish third in the 4x800 as well as Cory Jay, David Russell, Devin Good and Xander Ramsey gave the Eagles six points. The Bobcat boys finished sixth in this event as Lammers, Aaron Partin, Jackson Krueger and Ben Melendez garnered four points.
The meet moved on to some of the shorter distance races with Aubrey Haas, Reegan Sheets, Reilly Might and Claire Carpenter finishing third for Eastwood in the 4x100 meter shuttle. The BGHS boys also finished third in this event with the foursome of Matt Gerwin, Nick Gaskins, Shank and Daniel Fields.
In hurdles, Aubrey Haas from Eastwood placed second in the 300 meter hurdles only behind Anthony Wayne’s Karen Flory. King, Might, Downs and Sabo finished third in 4x200 meter relay, just three seconds behind the winners from Start High School. The foursome of Haas, Hoelter, Stevenson and Ward finished second in the 4x400 meter relay.
After a little break in top finishes for both programs as the meet transitioned to field events, the Eastwood girls came back with a bang in the discus throw relay. Olivia Newsome, Hannah Friend and Ava Kiefer took first place in the event for the Eagles. Newsome finished second and Friend finished third individually.
The Eagles won it again with Kiefer taking first place in the hammer throw. Bowling Green’s Erica Dauterman took second place in the event.
The Eastwood girls continued their domination of the throwing events with the trio of Kiefer, Newsome and Friend taking first place again in the shot put relay.
“Really good competitors expose what you need to get a little bit better at,” Sabo said. “If you are winning all the time and beating a bunch of teams that aren’t as skilled as you then you are not going to get better and we want to get better.”