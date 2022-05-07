PEMBERVILLE — If Eastwood wants to keep pace with Northern Buckeye Conference leader Otsego, the Eagles cannot afford to lose a conference game.
While Otsego is undefeated in the league, Eastwood improved to 19-3 and 11-1 in the NBC after a 5-1 win over visiting Lake Thursday to remain one game back leading up to their rematch.
The showdown between the Eagles and Knights is currently scheduled for Wednesday in Tontogany. Otsego won the first game, 18-17, in 10 innings.
“It’s important to keep winning because we have a shot at being co-champs with Otsego and we need every win we can get because that just helps us get better,” Eastwood sophomore pitcher Cassi Kieper said.
However, the Flyers did not just lay down for the Eagles Thursday.
The game was played in a steady rain and temperatures in the mid-50s, making the game even more treacherous for both teams.
In the top of the third, Lake freshman Addison Boehm belted a two-out double to center field, and she scored when junior Jessie Materni singled to center, giving Lake a 1-0 lead. That held for two more innings.
Lake freshman pitcher Kali Bedford kept the Eagles off the board for four innings, but in the fifth Eastwood broke loose for all five of their runs.
“This was a big game, and I was afraid we were going to let it slip away,” Eastwood coach Joe Wyant said. “Lake played well defensively until they got the run and we hung on until the fifth and we strung some hits together.”
In the fifth, Eastwood sent 11 batters to the plate as five hits and two walks led to five runs, but it could have been worse as the Eagles left the bases loaded.
Junior outfielder Inessa Paule got the rally started, taking ball four on a full count with one out followed by a base hit to center field by freshman Adyson Bowe.
Junior Jessyca Smith’s base hit to center scored Paule to tie the game, and with Bowe and Smith on second and third, Lake coach Dave Rymers chose to give junior Delaney Meynard an intentional pass to first base, loading the bases.
Sophomore Lilly Escobedo belted a two-run single to left field, senior Kaitlyn Luidhardt’s grounder to shortstop scored a run and sophomore Cassi Kieper had an RBI base hit to left, scoring the fifth run.
“That fifth inning got away from us a little bit. Eastwood hit pitches that they needed to,” Lake coach Dave Rymers said.
“There was a full count pitch to the nine-hitter (Paule). She ended up walking and that started their inning,” Rymers continued.
“I thought that pitch could have gone either way and it went their way, and Eastwood took advantage of their opportunities.”
In the circle for Eastwood, Kieper got the complete game win, striking out five, walking three, and allowing five hits through seven innings, plus she was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
“She pitched well under the conditions,” Wyant said. “With the weather conditions, the ball is wet, and I think she did a good job.”
Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Bowe was 2-for-4 with a double, Maynard had a double and stolen base, and Escobedo and senior Sam Sibbersen had base hits for the Eagles.
Kieper said the fifth inning rally was badly needed.
“I think we came together as a team to get some runs so we could win,” Kieper said.
Wyant said his offense could have been a little more aggressive the first four innings.
“We were hitting, we just were not hitting anything sharp. We just didn’t play mentally aggressive enough the first few innings,” Wyant said.
In addition, Lake had base runners every inning except the first, but could not take advantage, stranding eight.
“We had opportunities early on,” Rymers said. “We’ve got find a way to break through that, take advantage of those spots and we’ll see where we go from there.”
Through six innings, Bedford struck out two, walked three, and allowed nine hits in a complete game loss.
Boehm’s double was Lake’s only extra base hit and freshman Diem Isbell, Materni, senior Abbie Rymers and freshman Sarah Patrick had singles.
The Flyers start five freshman who are getting better as they get experience, so Wyant knew they could be dangerous.
“They’ve got some nice freshmen and they are going to get better as the year goes on,” Wyant said.
“They played a lot tougher than the first game and I expect maybe even tougher next week if we see them again in the sectionals.”
Rymers said the loss to Eastwood was an indicator that his team is headed in the right direction,
“That was to as close a complete game as we’ve played this year,” Rymers said.
Rymers agrees with Wyant that the Flyers could pull some surprises yet this season. Lake is 8-11 overall and 4-7 in the NBC.
“We are dangerous. It’s been definite improvement. I tell them that every day that they have improved from day one,” Rymers said.
“The record may not indicate that, and game scores may not, but absolutely innings, at-bats and defensive effort has definitely improved.
“We are getting quality starts out of our pitchers, and hopefully when the weather changes, we’ll see a big upswing because I see it every day at practice with these girls and I’m excited to see them grow.”
Eastwood was celebrating Senior Night by honoring Luidhardt, a four-year varsity starter, and Sibbersen, a two-year varsity player.
Eastwood also honored Lake’s three seniors, Rymers, Chelsea Wood, and Kiley Forrest.