BLOOMDALE – The Eastwood and Elmwood track and field teams met for a dual Tuesday evening, with the boys and girls from Eastwood both coming away with victories after a total of 32 events were held (16 events each).
The Eastwood girls dominated, winning 14 of their 16 events.
Julia Sabo took home both the pole vault and the 100 meter dash for Eastwood.
Elmwood’s Madelyn Davis was the only Royal to win an individual event when she took home the girls high jump. Davis was the only girl to reach over five feet.
Davis earned her team five points, but the Elmwood girls failed to win any other event besides the 4x100 meter relay.
Elmwood boys were a bit more competitive, scoring 41 points, but Eastwood boys won by more than 45 points, 87-41.
Eastwood’s Dalton and Bryce Hesselbart finished first and second in the pole vault, respectively. Dalton won the pole vault by 3 feet.
One of Elmwood’s most impressive individual efforts came in the discus throw, where the boys held the entire podium with the top three distances.
Barrett Coleman finished first in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles for Elmwood.
Victorious in 11 of the 16 events, Eastwood boys helped complete the sweep of Elmwood track and field.