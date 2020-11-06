PEMBERVILLE — For the third time in their history, Eastwood football will play for a shot in the state final four.
Many of the seniors on this team have already been there, reaching it in 2017 when the Eagles defeated Pleasant in the regional finals. This year, their opponent will be a little bit more familiar.
The Eagles are set to take on fellow NBC foe Otsego for the second time this season on Saturday, with the prize being a trip the the Division V state final four.
When the two teams met earlier this season, Otsego won 17-7. After the loss, Eastwood head coach Craig Rutherford knew that if the Eagles continued to win, there was a possibility they would get another shot at the Knights.
“The way the year went, it was somewhat unlucky that we played Otsego week two. But we said way back then, you know there’s a chance that, if everything works out, we get into the playoffs and we get a couple wins that, we’ll get another shot at Otsego. We’re excited to still be playing, we’re excited that it’s not a real long trip, we’re excited we get to go over and play someone that we’re familiar with,” he said.
Eastwood made it to the regional finals after defeating North Union 20-14 in overtime on Saturday. The Eagles trailed for most of the first half, before scoring on the first possession of the second half and shutting out North Union the rest of the game.
Bryce Koprowski-Kistner was the leading rusher in the game, carrying the ball 21 times for 88 yards and a touchdown in the game. Gage Might was also a big part of the rushing attack, netting 41 yards on six carries and getting the game-winning touchdown.
Rutherford knows that the team will need to have more success on the ground this time around than they did earlier in the season against the Knights.
“It’s really going to come down to driving their defensive line off the ball and our running backs running hard so if we are getting movement up front or we break a tackle or two then we are going to have a shot to win. If we’re not getting any movement and we’re not breaking any tackles then things probably aren’t going to go our way,” he said.
On defense, the Eagles held the Knights to 17 points in their early season matchup. That is the least amount of points that Otsego scored all season, an impressive feat considering the high-flying offense that Otsego has.
It is led by junior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa, who led the NBC in passing this season by a wide margin.
But in the last two weeks, it has been their running game that has really shined. Junior running back Trent Leiter has accumulated 433 yards and six touchdowns in the last two playoff games.
“He (Leiter) is one of the guys that has that rare combination of great size and speed and he runs really hard. We think having those two guys at quarterback and running back is as good of a combo as we have ever seen. They are really talented and they complement each other really well,” Rutherford said.
No matter who wins this game, the NBC will have its second representative in the state final four in four years, something that Rutherford believes is the sign of a conference that keeps improving.
“It’s exciting for our conference to have someone in the position to make it to the final four. Genoa has been in that position a couple of times the last decade,we’ve been in that position a couple times and Otsego is there. I think for a long time our league has been playing some really good football and I think it is just another shot for us to prove that,” he said.