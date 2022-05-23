DIVISION II DISTRICT BOYS TRACK
EASTWOOD, ELMWOOD, LAKE, ROSSFORD @ OAK HARBOR
OAK HARBOR— Eastwood pole vaulter Dalton Hesselbart won a Division II district championship, clearing 14 feet, 3 inches.
Eastwood’s Devin Good was second in the 800 (2:04.62), Cory Jay was second in the 1600 (11:05.12), and the 4x800 relay team finished second in 8:30.85.
Placing third for the Eagles were Noah Smith in the 110 hurdles (15.76), Jacob Meyer in the high jump (6-0) and Dayquan Oliver in the long jump (20-8¼),
Eagles placing fourth were Noah Smith in the 200 (23.06) and the 4x100 relay team (44.08). The top four advance to regionals.
For Elmwood, Jackson Childress won the shot put (50-7¼) and was third in the discus (148-7).
The Royals’ Micah Oliver cleared 6-1 to finish second in the high jump, and Jakob Zibbel was third in the 3200 (10:59.78).
Rossford’s Ian Clark won the 800 (2:01.9) and teammate Dylan McCann was fourth (2:07.5).
Rossford’s 4x800 relay team finished third (8:38.02) and Austin Cramer was fourth in the 3200 (11:05.11).
For Lake, Micah Balsmayer was second in the 3200 (10:40.15).