TIFFIN — The Eastwood girls and Perrysburg girls cross country teams are advancing to the state meet.
At Hedges-Boyer Park, the Perrysburg girls won a team championship, scoring 18 points to defeat second place Notre Dame (70) as both the Yellow Jackets and Eagles advance.
Perrysburg senior Aubrey Duhaime won an individual championship, finishing in 18:59.1.
Perrysburg freshman Ava Beeks (19:26.3) was third and freshman Natalie Sanders (19:39.7) and sophomore Sydney Daudelin (19:50.1) were fifth and sixth.
Perrysburg sophomores Taylor Moody (19:55) and Anna Dalton (20:12), and junior AnnaSophia Gower (20:20.3) took the eighth through tenth place spots.
In the Division II meet, the Eastwood girls finished second to qualify for state.
The top three teams, Lexington (76), Eastwood (93) and Shelby (119) advanced to the state meet, to be held at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park south of Columbus on Nov. 6.
Eastwood freshman Leah Emch (19:50.8) was the Eagles’ top finisher, placing eighth out of 98 runners. Lexington junior Emma Wise won the individual championship in 19:21.1.
Eastwood sophomore Avery Bowman (20:08.4) finished 14th, sophomore Haley Sponaugle (20:17.2) was 16th, junior Talie Baum (21:19.1) was 35th, sophomore Zoe Ramsey (22:18.2) was 46th, sophomore Cameron Sechkar (22:24.8) was 50th and senior Maisy Stevenson (23:14.1) was 64th.
In the D-I boys race, Perrysburg finished third, which was just out of the running to qualify for state. Anthony Wayne scored 49 points followed by Toledo St. Francis (50) and Perrysburg (69).
Perrysburg freshman Anthony Clark finished ninth in 16:55.8, just behind eighth place AW junior Anthony Lengel (16:52.7) and just one spot out of the running to qualify for state as an individual.
Perrysburg junior Zachary Madaras (17:25.4) placed 13th, junior Carter Fry (17:38.5) finished 21st, junior Andrew Beeks (17:41.9) finished 24th, sophomore A.J. Bohman (17:47.9) placed 28th, sophomore Ethan Lenge (18:11.7) finished 39th and junior Ryan Montross (18:25.2) finished 43rd out of 58 runners.
St. Francis junior Rylan Winkler won the individual title in 16:18.6.
Bowling Green’s Aaron Partin qualified for the state meet finishing 3rd overall with a time of 16:32.1.
In the D-II boys race, Otsego scored 210 points to finish eighth and also failed to advance to state.
Otsego freshmen Wesley Kellermeier (18:31), Jack Seeger (18:31.1), and Nathan Strahm (18:33.5) along with senior Brandon Serrato (18:36.3) and junior Joseph Brewster (18:36.5) took the 50th through 54th place spots out of 85 runners.
Otsego sophomore Vance Weaver (18:50.1) finished in 60th place and senior Nicholas Seeger (19:54.2) was 77th.
Maumee senior Eric Board (16:16.5) won the individual race, and the top three teams advancing to state were Lexington (64), Lima Shawnee (76) and Shelby (81).
In the D-I girls race Bowling Green finished 5th overall. Their top runner, freshman Annie Oberlander, finished 11th overall with a time of 20:26.0.