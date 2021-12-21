EASTWOOD-OTSEGO GIRLS
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood 6-foot-3 senior center Brenna Moenter scored 18 points to lead the Eagles to a 63-18 victory over Otsego Tuesday.
The Eagles keep pace in the Northern Buckeye Conference, improving to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the league.
Eastwood led 25-3 after one quarter and 41-11 at halftime. Otsego remains winless in nine games, including six NBC contests.
The Eagles shot 62% (24 for 39) from inside the arc and made four of nine three-point shots. Overall, the Eagles shot 58% (28 for 48) from the field.
Eastwood senior Aubrey Haas scored 16, Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored 12, Kayla Buehler had seven points, Paige Rost scored four and Amelia Ward, Saylor King and Kendall Gedert added two points each.
The Eastwood defense held Otsego 23% shooting (7 for 30) from the floor.
Sophie Dimick led Otsego with seven points, Lauren Hillesheim scored six, Ellie Feehan had three points and Sam Lehr added two points.
GENOA-ROSSFORD GIRLS
GENOA — Genoa girls basketball improved to 4-6 and 2-5 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 47-32 win over Rossford Tuesday night.
Gina Goodman led the Comets with 23 points and Lacy Frias scored 12.
The Comets and Bulldogs were tied at 8-8 after one quarter, but Genoa went on an 18-3 run in the second quarter to pull away.
Gabby Lopez scored eight points and Aly Hartford and Shelby Wagner added two points apiece for Genoa.
Scarlett Williams led Rossford with nine points, Kierston Johnson scored six, Mia DeBortoli had five points, Clare Logan scored three and Gabrielle Boyd and Katie Glowacki added two points each.
Rossford falls to 2-8 overall and 1-5 in the NBC.